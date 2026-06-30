https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/death-toll-from-venezuela-earthquake-rises-to-1943---national-assembly-speaker-1124379780.html

Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquake Rises to 1,943 - National Assembly Speaker

Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquake Rises to 1,943 - National Assembly Speaker

Sputnik International

The death toll from the earthquake in Venezuela has risen to 1,943, with over 10,500 injured, National Assembly speaker Jorge Rodriguez said on Tuesday.

2026-06-30T18:09+0000

2026-06-30T18:09+0000

2026-06-30T18:09+0000

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"The death toll is 1,943, with 10,571 injured," Rodriguez said. Venezuelan and foreign specialists rescued 6,461 people from rubble after the earthquake, Rodriguez added.Two powerful earthquakes struck northern Venezuela on June 24, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 occurring just 39 seconds apart, making them the strongest quakes to hit the country in decades. The twin tremors caused widespread destruction across Caracas, La Guaira and other northern regions, leaving hundreds of buildings collapsed or heavily damaged. Roads, hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure suffered extensive damage, while power and telecommunications disruptions affected large areas. Satellite assessments indicate that tens of thousands of structures may have been damaged or destroyed, with emergency crews continuing search-and-rescue operations amid persistent aftershocks and concerns over further building collapses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/new-earthquake-recorded-on-monday-in-venezuelas-la-guaira---seismologists-1124374677.html

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