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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/new-earthquake-recorded-on-monday-in-venezuelas-la-guaira---seismologists-1124374677.html
New Earthquake Recorded on Monday in Venezuela's La Guaira - Seismologists
New Earthquake Recorded on Monday in Venezuela's La Guaira - Seismologists
Sputnik International
A new 4.2 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Venezuela's La Guaira state, which was most affected by the recent earthquakes, local seismologists said on Monday.
2026-06-29T12:32+0000
2026-06-29T12:32+0000
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The earthquake was recorded at 7:01 a.m. local time [11:01 GMT), 10 kilometers (6.2 Miles) from the city of La Guaira. The epicenter was located at a depth of 2.9 kilometers. There was no information about possible casualties or damage.Later in the day, National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said on X that a moderate-intensity aftershock had just occurred, with no reports of additional damage in any part of the country.Two powerful tremors struck Venezuela on Wednesday, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, the US Geological Survey said. According to the latest official data, the death toll has risen to 1,450, with more than 3,100 people hospitalized. Nearly 400 residential buildings have been destroyed, and infrastructure and hospitals damaged.Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the tragic aftermath of the devastating earthquake. Moscow said it was ready to provide assistance to Caracas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/death-toll-from-venezuela-earthquake-rises-to-589-another-2980-injured---vice-president-1124364889.html
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New Earthquake Recorded on Monday in Venezuela's La Guaira - Seismologists

12:32 GMT 29.06.2026
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixMexican Army rescue workers search for people trapped in collapsed buildings after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, June 28, 2026.
Mexican Army rescue workers search for people trapped in collapsed buildings after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, June 28, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new 4.2 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Venezuela's La Guaira state, which was most affected by the recent earthquakes, local seismologists said on Monday.
The earthquake was recorded at 7:01 a.m. local time [11:01 GMT), 10 kilometers (6.2 Miles) from the city of La Guaira. The epicenter was located at a depth of 2.9 kilometers.
There was no information about possible casualties or damage.
Later in the day, National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said on X that a moderate-intensity aftershock had just occurred, with no reports of additional damage in any part of the country.
Two powerful tremors struck Venezuela on Wednesday, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, the US Geological Survey said. According to the latest official data, the death toll has risen to 1,450, with more than 3,100 people hospitalized. Nearly 400 residential buildings have been destroyed, and infrastructure and hospitals damaged.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the tragic aftermath of the devastating earthquake. Moscow said it was ready to provide assistance to Caracas.
People inspect the rubble of a collapsed building after earthquakes hit the country, in La Guaira, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
Americas
Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquake Rises to 589, Another 2,980 Injured - Vice President
26 June, 12:43 GMT
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