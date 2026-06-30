https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/iraqi-syrian-foreign-ministers-discuss-restoration-of-oil-pipelines---ministry-1124376299.html
Iraq, Syria Eye Oil Pipeline Revival in Bold Bid to Reconnect Energy Corridors
Iraq, Syria Eye Oil Pipeline Revival in Bold Bid to Reconnect Energy Corridors
Sputnik International
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shaibani, discussed plans to restore oil pipelines between the countries, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.
2026-06-30T03:42+0000
2026-06-30T03:42+0000
2026-06-30T08:55+0000
world
iraq
syria
iraqi foreign ministry
middle east
damascus
oil trade
oil pipeline
oil exports
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107511/21/1075112197_0:933:2017:2068_1920x0_80_0_0_eb5631c74f3c61bc36d387858238fa00.jpg
A meeting took place in Damascus, and Iraqi Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir also took part in the negotiations. The ministers reached an agreement on the formation of a joint committee "to ensure follow-up on the implementation of the outcomes of bilateral cooperation and the coordination of efforts across various fields." In addition, the parties discussed ways to strengthen security cooperation, the statement added. On Monday, Hussein was also received by Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa. The talks focused on recent developments in the region and strengthening cooperation between Baghdad and Damascus. The 880-kilometer Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline was built in the 1950s. It transported up to 300,000 barrels of oil per day from northern Iraqi oil fields to a refinery in the Syrian city of Homs, and from there to a terminal in the Mediterranean port of Baniyas. At the end of the last century, the pipeline lay idle for nearly 20 years. Its operation was restored in 2000, but later it was disabled by US bombing in 2003.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/iraq-can-restore-oil-exports-in-one-week-after-strait-of-hormuz-reopens---oil-ministry-1124075940.html
iraq
syria
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107511/21/1075112197_0:744:2017:2257_1920x0_80_0_0_12490427a6b436168bf482f0fa37ded8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iraq, syria, iraqi foreign ministry, middle east, damascus, oil trade, oil pipeline, oil exports
iraq, syria, iraqi foreign ministry, middle east, damascus, oil trade, oil pipeline, oil exports
Iraq, Syria Eye Oil Pipeline Revival in Bold Bid to Reconnect Energy Corridors
03:42 GMT 30.06.2026 (Updated: 08:55 GMT 30.06.2026)
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shaibani, discussed plans to restore oil pipelines between the countries, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.
A meeting took place in Damascus, and Iraqi Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir also took part in the negotiations.
"The meeting also addressed mechanisms for the transport and transit of energy supplies, the project to rehabilitate the oil pipeline from Iraq to Syria, and cooperation in the fields of water and agriculture, in a manner that contributes to enhancing joint food security, economic integration, and serving the common interests of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The ministers reached an agreement on the formation of a joint committee "to ensure follow-up on the implementation of the outcomes of bilateral cooperation and the coordination of efforts across various fields." In addition, the parties discussed ways to strengthen security cooperation, the statement added.
On Monday, Hussein was also received by Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa. The talks focused on recent developments in the region and strengthening cooperation between Baghdad and Damascus.
The 880-kilometer Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline was built in the 1950s. It transported up to 300,000 barrels of oil per day from northern Iraqi oil fields to a refinery in the Syrian city of Homs, and from there to a terminal in the Mediterranean port of Baniyas.
At the end of the last century, the pipeline lay idle for nearly 20 years. Its operation was restored in 2000, but later it was disabled by US bombing in 2003.