https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/iraqi-syrian-foreign-ministers-discuss-restoration-of-oil-pipelines---ministry-1124376299.html

Iraq, Syria Eye Oil Pipeline Revival in Bold Bid to Reconnect Energy Corridors

Iraq, Syria Eye Oil Pipeline Revival in Bold Bid to Reconnect Energy Corridors

Sputnik International

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shaibani, discussed plans to restore oil pipelines between the countries, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.

2026-06-30T03:42+0000

2026-06-30T03:42+0000

2026-06-30T08:55+0000

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A meeting took place in Damascus, and Iraqi Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir also took part in the negotiations. The ministers reached an agreement on the formation of a joint committee "to ensure follow-up on the implementation of the outcomes of bilateral cooperation and the coordination of efforts across various fields." In addition, the parties discussed ways to strengthen security cooperation, the statement added. On Monday, Hussein was also received by Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa. The talks focused on recent developments in the region and strengthening cooperation between Baghdad and Damascus. The 880-kilometer Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline was built in the 1950s. It transported up to 300,000 barrels of oil per day from northern Iraqi oil fields to a refinery in the Syrian city of Homs, and from there to a terminal in the Mediterranean port of Baniyas. At the end of the last century, the pipeline lay idle for nearly 20 years. Its operation was restored in 2000, but later it was disabled by US bombing in 2003.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/iraq-can-restore-oil-exports-in-one-week-after-strait-of-hormuz-reopens---oil-ministry-1124075940.html

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iraq, syria, iraqi foreign ministry, middle east, damascus, oil trade, oil pipeline, oil exports