https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/us-congresswoman-luna-looking-forward-to-russian-us-lawmakers-further-talks-1124377228.html
US Congresswoman Luna Looking Forward to Russian-US Lawmakers' Further Talks
US Congresswoman Luna Looking Forward to Russian-US Lawmakers' Further Talks
Sputnik International
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is looking forward to continuing the dialogue between US and Russian lawmakers, the office of Luna told Sputnik.
2026-06-30T09:00+0000
2026-06-30T09:00+0000
2026-06-30T09:00+0000
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"We look forward to continued discussions; due to security reasons, we cannot disclose dates or times; however, we look forward to an announced peace deal soon, and continuing healthy bilateral relations. But during her next meeting, Rep. Luna will definitely be bringing America Coca-Cola. The Duma knows what she's talking about," the office said. In March, a meeting took place between Russian State Duma delegation and members of the US Congress in Washington, DC. After the meeting, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova told Sputnik that Luna had been very positive about the visit of Russian lawmakers to the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/us-congresswoman-luna-says-she-regularly-communicates-with-russias-dmitriev-1123506501.html
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US Congresswoman Luna Looking Forward to Russian-US Lawmakers' Further Talks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is looking forward to continuing the dialogue between US and Russian lawmakers, the office of Luna told Sputnik.
"We look forward to continued discussions; due to security reasons, we cannot disclose dates or times; however, we look forward to an announced peace deal soon, and continuing healthy bilateral relations. But during her next meeting, Rep. Luna will definitely be bringing America Coca-Cola. The Duma knows what she's talking about," the office said.
In March, a meeting took place between Russian State Duma delegation and members of the US Congress in Washington, DC. After the meeting, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova told Sputnik that Luna had been very positive about the visit of Russian lawmakers to the United States.