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US Congresswoman Luna Looking Forward to Russian-US Lawmakers' Further Talks
US Congresswoman Luna Looking Forward to Russian-US Lawmakers' Further Talks
Sputnik International
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is looking forward to continuing the dialogue between US and Russian lawmakers, the office of Luna told Sputnik.
2026-06-30T09:00+0000
2026-06-30T09:00+0000
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"We look forward to continued discussions; due to security reasons, we cannot disclose dates or times; however, we look forward to an announced peace deal soon, and continuing healthy bilateral relations. But during her next meeting, Rep. Luna will definitely be bringing America Coca-Cola. The Duma knows what she's talking about," the office said. In March, a meeting took place between Russian State Duma delegation and members of the US Congress in Washington, DC. After the meeting, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova told Sputnik that Luna had been very positive about the visit of Russian lawmakers to the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/us-congresswoman-luna-says-she-regularly-communicates-with-russias-dmitriev-1123506501.html
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US Congresswoman Luna Looking Forward to Russian-US Lawmakers' Further Talks

09:00 GMT 30.06.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks during the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks during the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is looking forward to continuing the dialogue between US and Russian lawmakers, the office of Luna told Sputnik.
"We look forward to continued discussions; due to security reasons, we cannot disclose dates or times; however, we look forward to an announced peace deal soon, and continuing healthy bilateral relations. But during her next meeting, Rep. Luna will definitely be bringing America Coca-Cola. The Duma knows what she's talking about," the office said.
In March, a meeting took place between Russian State Duma delegation and members of the US Congress in Washington, DC. After the meeting, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova told Sputnik that Luna had been very positive about the visit of Russian lawmakers to the United States.
Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, and Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the US House of Representatives, during a meeting in Miami. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2026
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US Congresswoman Luna Says She Regularly Communicates With Russia's Dmitriev
22 January, 06:38 GMT
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