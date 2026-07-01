https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/iranian-scientists-build-lab-grown-artificial-brain-from-living-human-neurons-1124384257.html
Iranian Scientists Build Lab-Grown Artificial Brain From Living Human Neurons
Iranian Scientists Build Lab-Grown Artificial Brain From Living Human Neurons
Sputnik International
Iran has mastered the technology for growing nerve cells outside the human body.
2026-07-01T18:28+0000
2026-07-01T18:28+0000
2026-07-01T18:28+0000
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Key Features:The breakthrough puts Iran in the global race for organoid intelligence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/iran-develops-cancer-treatment-with-no-foreign-equivalent-1124382847.html
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iran, brain, human brain, neurons, scientists, microchip
iran, brain, human brain, neurons, scientists, microchip
Iranian Scientists Build Lab-Grown Artificial Brain From Living Human Neurons
Iran has mastered the technology for growing nerve cells outside the human body.
Living neurons create synapses and learn like a real human brain
The new technology is up to 1 million times more energy-efficient than silicon microchips
It also shows a major increase in processing speed
The breakthrough puts Iran in the global race for organoid intelligence.