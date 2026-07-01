https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/iran-develops-cancer-treatment-with-no-foreign-equivalent-1124382847.html
Iran Develops Cancer Treatment With No Foreign Equivalent
Iran Develops Cancer Treatment With No Foreign Equivalent
Sputnik International
Oncopore G2121 uses precisely controlled electric pulses to dramatically increase chemotherapy absorption by cancer cells, while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.
2026-07-01T12:11+0000
2026-07-01T12:11+0000
2026-07-01T12:21+0000
world
iran
cancer
cancer treatment
scientists
scientific study
tehran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105932/19/1059321930_566:0:2278:963_1920x0_80_0_0_256fbbb8d01701da4a6a0818ad38dac8.jpg
Key Features:The breakthrough marks another step toward strengthening Iranian medical and technological self-reliance while expanding advanced cancer care across the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/triumph-of-life-iran-opens-west-asias-largest-cancer-center-1124301657.html
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105932/19/1059321930_780:0:2064:963_1920x0_80_0_0_ca5aaaf76017da16bc9c3ff204e8010d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, cancer, cancer treatment, scientists, scientific study, tehran
iran, cancer, cancer treatment, scientists, scientific study, tehran
Iran Develops Cancer Treatment With No Foreign Equivalent
12:11 GMT 01.07.2026 (Updated: 12:21 GMT 01.07.2026)
Oncopore G2121 uses precisely controlled electric pulses to dramatically increase chemotherapy absorption by cancer cells, while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.
Iranian engineers developed more than 17 proprietary probes, including designs for vaginal, oral, liver and pancreatic tumors, which have no known foreign equivalents
More than 2,000 patients have already been treated, while peer-reviewed studies reported high response rates and minimal side effects
The system costs half as much as imported alternatives and is already in use at Iranian hospitals
The breakthrough marks another step toward strengthening Iranian medical and technological self-reliance while expanding advanced cancer care
across the region.