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Iran Develops Cancer Treatment With No Foreign Equivalent
Iran Develops Cancer Treatment With No Foreign Equivalent
Sputnik International
Oncopore G2121 uses precisely controlled electric pulses to dramatically increase chemotherapy absorption by cancer cells, while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.
2026-07-01T12:11+0000
2026-07-01T12:21+0000
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Key Features:The breakthrough marks another step toward strengthening Iranian medical and technological self-reliance while expanding advanced cancer care across the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/triumph-of-life-iran-opens-west-asias-largest-cancer-center-1124301657.html
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Iran Develops Cancer Treatment With No Foreign Equivalent

12:11 GMT 01.07.2026 (Updated: 12:21 GMT 01.07.2026)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cellCancer cell
Cancer cell - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cell
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Oncopore G2121 uses precisely controlled electric pulses to dramatically increase chemotherapy absorption by cancer cells, while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

Key Features:

Iranian engineers developed more than 17 proprietary probes, including designs for vaginal, oral, liver and pancreatic tumors, which have no known foreign equivalents
More than 2,000 patients have already been treated, while peer-reviewed studies reported high response rates and minimal side effects
The system costs half as much as imported alternatives and is already in use at Iranian hospitals
The breakthrough marks another step toward strengthening Iranian medical and technological self-reliance while expanding advanced cancer care across the region.
Triumph of life: Iran opens West Asia’s largest cancer center - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
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Triumph of Life: Iran Opens West Asia's Largest Cancer Center
12 June, 11:13 GMT
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