Iran Develops Cancer Treatment With No Foreign Equivalent

Iranian engineers developed more than 17 proprietary probes, including designs for vaginal, oral, liver and pancreatic tumors, which have no known foreign equivalents Iranian engineers developed more than 17 proprietary probes, including designs for vaginal, oral, liver and pancreatic tumors, which have no known foreign equivalents

More than 2,000 patients have already been treated, while peer-reviewed studies reported high response rates and minimal side effects More than 2,000 patients have already been treated, while peer-reviewed studies reported high response rates and minimal side effects