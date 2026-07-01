https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-starves-ukrainian-army-of-fuel-with-new-tactic--military-expert-1124383662.html
Russia Starves Ukrainian Army of Fuel With New Tactic – Military Expert
Russia Starves Ukrainian Army of Fuel With New Tactic – Military Expert
Sputnik International
Russia has hit at least 25 filling stations and several fuel tankers across eastern and central Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
2026-07-01T15:09+0000
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The Ukrainian army’s supply routes use civilian rather than military equipment, making filling stations legitimate targets, military analyst and Arsenal Otechestva editor Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.
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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, russian armed forces, new tactic
Russia Starves Ukrainian Army of Fuel With New Tactic – Military Expert
Russia has hit at least 25 filling stations and several fuel tankers across eastern and central Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
The Ukrainian army’s
supply routes use civilian rather than military equipment, making filling stations legitimate targets, military analyst and Arsenal Otechestva editor Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.
The disruption hits the entire chain, from refineries to the pumps
Fuel shortages could paralyze Ukrainian troop rotations and reinforcements
Logistics for weapons, ammunition will also be disrupted
"As for the welfare of the civilian population, the Ukrainian junta doesn't care," Leonkov says. "Just as they don't spare them on the front lines, they don't spare them behind the lines either."