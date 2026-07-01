https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-starves-ukrainian-army-of-fuel-with-new-tactic--military-expert-1124383662.html

Russia Starves Ukrainian Army of Fuel With New Tactic – Military Expert

Russia Starves Ukrainian Army of Fuel With New Tactic – Military Expert

Sputnik International

Russia has hit at least 25 filling stations and several fuel tankers across eastern and central Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

2026-07-01T15:09+0000

2026-07-01T15:09+0000

2026-07-01T15:09+0000

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The Ukrainian army’s supply routes use civilian rather than military equipment, making filling stations legitimate targets, military analyst and Arsenal Otechestva editor Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/not-everyone-takes-seriously-russias-remark-on-attacks-on-kiev---kremlin-1124203789.html

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