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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-starves-ukrainian-army-of-fuel-with-new-tactic--military-expert-1124383662.html
Russia Starves Ukrainian Army of Fuel With New Tactic – Military Expert
Russia Starves Ukrainian Army of Fuel With New Tactic – Military Expert
Sputnik International
Russia has hit at least 25 filling stations and several fuel tankers across eastern and central Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
2026-07-01T15:09+0000
2026-07-01T15:09+0000
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The Ukrainian army’s supply routes use civilian rather than military equipment, making filling stations legitimate targets, military analyst and Arsenal Otechestva editor Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/not-everyone-takes-seriously-russias-remark-on-attacks-on-kiev---kremlin-1124203789.html
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Russia Starves Ukrainian Army of Fuel With New Tactic – Military Expert

15:09 GMT 01.07.2026
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankRussia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
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Russia has hit at least 25 filling stations and several fuel tankers across eastern and central Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
The Ukrainian army’s supply routes use civilian rather than military equipment, making filling stations legitimate targets, military analyst and Arsenal Otechestva editor Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.
The disruption hits the entire chain, from refineries to the pumps
Fuel shortages could paralyze Ukrainian troop rotations and reinforcements
Logistics for weapons, ammunition will also be disrupted
"As for the welfare of the civilian population, the Ukrainian junta doesn't care," Leonkov says. "Just as they don't spare them on the front lines, they don't spare them behind the lines either."
A MiG-31 multi-role fighter aircraft with hypersonic missile Kinzhal - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Not Everyone Takes Seriously Russia's Remark on Attacks on Kiev - Kremlin
28 May, 09:37 GMT
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