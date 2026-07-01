https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/serbia-minister-confirms-nis-license-extended-keeping-russian-backed-energy-flowing-1124381554.html

Serbia Minister Confirms NIS License Extended, Keeping Russian-Backed Energy Flowing

Serbia Minister Confirms NIS License Extended, Keeping Russian-Backed Energy Flowing

Sputnik International

Russian-Serbian company Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS), which is currently under US sanctions, has received a 30-day operating license extension from the US Treasury Department, Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said.

2026-07-01T07:43+0000

2026-07-01T07:43+0000

2026-07-01T07:43+0000

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On June 26, NIS requested a new operating license from the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which was set to expire on July 1. NIS is one of the largest vertically integrated energy companies in Southeast Europe, engaged in exploration, production, refining of oil and gas and retail of petroleum products. The company employs about 14,000 people, with annual contributions to the Serbian budget reaching 9%. The company owns over 400 gas stations. Russian oil company Gazprom Neft holds 44.8% of NIS shares, the Serbian government holds 29.8%, while the remainder belongs to smaller shareholders. In September, a Gazprom subsidiary acquired an additional 11.3% stake.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/serbia-expects-long-term-gas-deal-with-russia---vulin-1123540545.html

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serbia, russia, national intelligence service (nis), gas, oil, oil exports, oil supplies