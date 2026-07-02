https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/beyond-bullets-pakistan-and-saudi-arabia-forge-digital-defense-alliance-1124387907.html
Beyond Bullets: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Forge Digital Defense Alliance
Beyond Bullets: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Forge Digital Defense Alliance
Sputnik International
A security agreement struck during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's visit to Saudi Arabia formalizes Pakistani-Saudi cooperation in cyber defense, digital policing, and forensic technology.
2026-07-02T16:22+0000
2026-07-02T16:22+0000
2026-07-02T16:22+0000
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Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which takes their partnership beyond traditional military ties, during talks between their interior ministers in Riyadh.A Strategic Mutual Defense Pact, under which an attack on either country is considered an attack on both, was signed in September 2025.Sputnik spoke to retired group captain and writer Sultan M. Hali.Key Points:The MoU strengthens Pakistan's role in the Persian Gulf but requires diplomatic balance – Iran must be reassured that cooperation is defensive, not anti‑Iranian.Joint training improves interoperability, scientific work drives defense innovation, and police exchanges boost counterterrorism and internal security coordination. Together, these steps turn high‑level pacts into daily cooperation.The "scientific and research cooperation" clause signals a forward agenda in cybersecurity, AI‑driven policing, and shared digital forensics, as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia pool expertise against cyber threats, transnational crime, and digital radicalization.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/from-qatar-to-saudi-arabia-how-pakistan-became-the-gulfs-strategic-hedge-1124294959.html
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saudi arabia, pakistan, persian gulf, riyadh, memorandum of understanding (mou), cooperation
saudi arabia, pakistan, persian gulf, riyadh, memorandum of understanding (mou), cooperation
Beyond Bullets: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Forge Digital Defense Alliance
A security agreement struck during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's visit to Saudi Arabia formalizes Pakistani-Saudi cooperation in cyber defense, digital policing, and forensic technology.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which takes their partnership beyond traditional military ties, during talks between their interior ministers in Riyadh.
A Strategic Mutual Defense Pact, under which an attack on either country is considered an attack on both, was signed in September 2025.
Sputnik spoke to retired group captain and writer Sultan M. Hali.
The MoU strengthens Pakistan's role in the Persian Gulf but requires diplomatic balance – Iran must be reassured that cooperation is defensive, not anti‑Iranian.
Joint training improves interoperability, scientific work drives defense innovation, and police exchanges boost counterterrorism and internal security coordination. Together, these steps turn high‑level pacts into daily cooperation.
The "scientific and research cooperation" clause signals a forward agenda in cybersecurity, AI‑driven policing, and shared digital forensics, as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia pool expertise against cyber threats, transnational crime, and digital radicalization.
"This elevates the partnership beyond traditional defense into the realm of digital sovereignty," Hali said.