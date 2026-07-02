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Beyond Bullets: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Forge Digital Defense Alliance
Beyond Bullets: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Forge Digital Defense Alliance
Sputnik International
A security agreement struck during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's visit to Saudi Arabia formalizes Pakistani-Saudi cooperation in cyber defense, digital policing, and forensic technology.
2026-07-02T16:22+0000
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Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which takes their partnership beyond traditional military ties, during talks between their interior ministers in Riyadh.A Strategic Mutual Defense Pact, under which an attack on either country is considered an attack on both, was signed in September 2025.Sputnik spoke to retired group captain and writer Sultan M. Hali.Key Points:The MoU strengthens Pakistan's role in the Persian Gulf but requires diplomatic balance – Iran must be reassured that cooperation is defensive, not anti‑Iranian.Joint training improves interoperability, scientific work drives defense innovation, and police exchanges boost counterterrorism and internal security coordination. Together, these steps turn high‑level pacts into daily cooperation.The "scientific and research cooperation" clause signals a forward agenda in cybersecurity, AI‑driven policing, and shared digital forensics, as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia pool expertise against cyber threats, transnational crime, and digital radicalization.
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Beyond Bullets: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Forge Digital Defense Alliance

16:22 GMT 02.07.2026
© AP Photo / Amr NabilAerial view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Aerial view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2026
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
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A security agreement struck during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's visit to Saudi Arabia formalizes Pakistani-Saudi cooperation in cyber defense, digital policing, and forensic technology.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which takes their partnership beyond traditional military ties, during talks between their interior ministers in Riyadh.
A Strategic Mutual Defense Pact, under which an attack on either country is considered an attack on both, was signed in September 2025.
Sputnik spoke to retired group captain and writer Sultan M. Hali.

Key Points:

The MoU strengthens Pakistan's role in the Persian Gulf but requires diplomatic balance – Iran must be reassured that cooperation is defensive, not anti‑Iranian.
Joint training improves interoperability, scientific work drives defense innovation, and police exchanges boost counterterrorism and internal security coordination. Together, these steps turn high‑level pacts into daily cooperation.
The "scientific and research cooperation" clause signals a forward agenda in cybersecurity, AI‑driven policing, and shared digital forensics, as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia pool expertise against cyber threats, transnational crime, and digital radicalization.
"This elevates the partnership beyond traditional defense into the realm of digital sovereignty," Hali said.
JF-17 thunder fighter aircraft, jointly built by Pakistan and China, flies in a formation during the National Day parade in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday, Mar. 23, 2007. Amid a massive display of power at a military parade in the Pakistani capital, Pakistani President asked the nation Friday to help him fight the threat of extremism and terrorism. Parade held annually in Islamabad to celebrate a March 23, 1940, resolution by Islamic leaders in British India that eventually led to the formation of the Pakistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
Analysis
From Qatar to Saudi Arabia: How Pakistan Became the Gulf's Strategic Hedge
10 June, 15:05 GMT
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