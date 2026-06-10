https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/from-qatar-to-saudi-arabia-how-pakistan-became-the-gulfs-strategic-hedge-1124294959.html

From Qatar to Saudi Arabia: How Pakistan Became the Gulf's Strategic Hedge

From Qatar to Saudi Arabia: How Pakistan Became the Gulf's Strategic Hedge

Sputnik International

Against the backdrop of disillusionment with American guarantees, the Gulf states are betting on Islamabad's military potential, nuclear deterrence, and ideological reliability.

2026-06-10T15:05+0000

2026-06-10T15:05+0000

2026-06-10T15:05+0000

analysis

pakistan

china

saudi arabia

china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)

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Pakistan is developing defense cooperation with countries of the Middle East region, primarily with Gulf states. In April, it was announced that a large contingent of Pakistani troops would be deployed to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Qatar's possible accession to the defense pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is being discussed. Cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait, Oman, and Lebanon is also developing.All this is happening against the backdrop of Gulf states becoming disillusioned with security guarantees from the United States. During the conflict with Iran, it was the American bases on their territory that became targets of Iranian missiles and drone strikes.Can it be said that Pakistan is becoming an alternative to the United States as a security guarantor in the Middle East?Dr. Shaista Tabassum, a professor of international relations and a former dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Karachi, believes that this is not entirely accurate.Background: The Doha Incident and Iranian StrikesSaudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE were directly hit by Iranian missiles and drones recently, but even before that, on September 9, 2025, during the Gaza war, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an airstrike in the Leqtaifiya district of Qatar's capital Doha. That incident brought Pakistan to this position, in which it is now a security guarantor, but not a replacement for the US forces in the region, Dr. Tabassum said.Why Pakistan? The Nuclear Factor and Cost SavingsPerhaps another big reason for this is that Pakistan is the only Muslim state which has the nuclear technology and the capability of sending nuclear warheads. So, there is missile technology and nuclear capability, which enhances Pakistan's role as a security guarantor in the region, the expert noted.Moreover, defense agreements with Pakistan also offer financial benefits for the Arab monarchies.Military Credibility: The Experience of Conflict with IndiaDr. Tabassum recalled that Pakistan had tested its military capability in the conflict with India in May 2025. That gave Pakistan a very good position from which now these smaller states like Bahrain, Lebanon and Palestine are looking up to Pakistan for security guarantees.Political Bonus: The Anti-Israel StanceAnother factor which makes Pakistan appealing to these Middle Eastern states is US policy towards Israel, according to Dr. Tabassum. While Washington remains Tel Aviv's main ally, Pakistan offers complete transparency on this issue."Pakistan from the beginning has had an anti-Israel policy or posture, so there is no chance of Pakistan having good relations with Israel in the near future. The Gulf states have this political security that if anything happens, Pakistan would not have any secret relationship with Israel," Dr. Tabassum said.China in the Shadows: The Indirect Presence of BeijingAnalyzing the geopolitical backdrop, it can be said that Pakistan's presence in the Middle East region is actually an indirect presence of China."Many of the Chinese weapons have already been tested by Pakistan and were proven successful in the last India-Pakistan conflict. So now it's a very good market for China," she continued.She believes that this could be beneficial for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as new routes may be established if China and Pakistan were to include the Gulf into some sort of a security framework.

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pakistan, china, saudi arabia, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)