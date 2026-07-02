https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/bibis-bid-to-cut-loose-from-us-aid-could-be-leap-in-the-dark-1124386753.html
Bibi’s Bid to Cut Loose From US Aid Could Be ‘Leap in the Dark’
Bibi’s Bid to Cut Loose From US Aid Could Be ‘Leap in the Dark’
Sputnik International
The Israeli military-industrial complex will surely have significant problems in sustaining the never-ending wars that the country has launched, Ambassador Marco Carnelos, former Italian Diplomat, tells Sputnik.
2026-07-02T12:46+0000
2026-07-02T12:46+0000
2026-07-02T12:46+0000
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Carnelos warned that Israel's defense industry could face massive upheavals as it would need major investments to replace US assistanceThe proposal for a ten year-plan to scrap US aid shows that Netanyahu “still believes, in his dystopian mindset, that he will supervise such an effort,” according to him.Earlier, Netanyahu signaled his readiness to phase out US aid to the Jewish state over the next decade starting this year, and described likening the assistance to “welfare.”
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us, israel, benjamin netanyahu, aid, economy, assistance, war, country
us, israel, benjamin netanyahu, aid, economy, assistance, war, country
Bibi’s Bid to Cut Loose From US Aid Could Be ‘Leap in the Dark’
The Israeli military-industrial complex will surely have significant problems in sustaining the never-ending wars that the country has launched, Ambassador Marco Carnelos, former Italian Diplomat and Middle East Adviser to Prime Ministers Prodi and Berlusconi, tells Sputnik.
Carnelos warned that Israel's defense industry could face massive upheavals as it would need major investments to replace US assistance
“No other country in the world seems ready to extend to Israel the level and the quality of the assistance that the US granted – to its own detriment – for decades,” the expert pointed out.
The proposal for a ten year-plan to scrap US aid shows that Netanyahu “still believes, in his dystopian mindset, that he will supervise such an effort,” according to him.
The move reflects “the usual Netanyahu, a serial gambler focused only on his political and judicial survival, ready, as always, to backtrack any minute from his previous statements,” Carnelos contended.
Earlier, Netanyahu signaled his readiness to phase out US aid to the Jewish state over the next decade starting this year, and described likening the assistance to “welfare.”