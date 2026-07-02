https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/bibis-bid-to-cut-loose-from-us-aid-could-be-leap-in-the-dark-1124386753.html

Bibi’s Bid to Cut Loose From US Aid Could Be ‘Leap in the Dark’

Bibi’s Bid to Cut Loose From US Aid Could Be ‘Leap in the Dark’

Sputnik International

The Israeli military-industrial complex will surely have significant problems in sustaining the never-ending wars that the country has launched, Ambassador Marco Carnelos, former Italian Diplomat, tells Sputnik.

2026-07-02T12:46+0000

2026-07-02T12:46+0000

2026-07-02T12:46+0000

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Carnelos warned that Israel's defense industry could face massive upheavals as it would need major investments to replace US assistanceThe proposal for a ten year-plan to scrap US aid shows that Netanyahu “still believes, in his dystopian mindset, that he will supervise such an effort,” according to him.Earlier, Netanyahu signaled his readiness to phase out US aid to the Jewish state over the next decade starting this year, and described likening the assistance to “welfare.”

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