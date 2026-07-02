https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russia-welcomes-us-push-to-steer-g20-back-to-core-principles-1124385501.html

Russia Welcomes US Push to Steer G20 Back to Core Principles

Russia Welcomes US Push to Steer G20 Back to Core Principles

Sputnik International

Russia views the start of the US rotating presidency in the G20 as encouraging, but the main work still lies ahead, Denis Agafonov, Kremlin aide and Russian sherpa of the G20, stressed.

2026-07-02T07:28+0000

2026-07-02T07:28+0000

2026-07-02T07:41+0000

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Agafonov also underscored that Russia welcomes the G20 agenda's focus on economic issues under the US presidency.“The US decision to return to the G20's founding principles is consistent with Russia's vision of the group's role.”Russia and the US remain in close contact on G20-related issues, according to Agafonov.US priorities within the G20 align with Russia's interests, particularly in the energy sector, Agafonov emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/us-needs-to-maintain-relations-with-russia-rubio-1124250985.html

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