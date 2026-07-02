https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russia-welcomes-us-push-to-steer-g20-back-to-core-principles-1124385501.html
Russia Welcomes US Push to Steer G20 Back to Core Principles
Russia Welcomes US Push to Steer G20 Back to Core Principles
Sputnik International
Russia views the start of the US rotating presidency in the G20 as encouraging, but the main work still lies ahead, Denis Agafonov, Kremlin aide and Russian sherpa of the G20, stressed.
2026-07-02T07:28+0000
2026-07-02T07:28+0000
2026-07-02T07:41+0000
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Agafonov also underscored that Russia welcomes the G20 agenda's focus on economic issues under the US presidency.“The US decision to return to the G20's founding principles is consistent with Russia's vision of the group's role.”Russia and the US remain in close contact on G20-related issues, according to Agafonov.US priorities within the G20 align with Russia's interests, particularly in the energy sector, Agafonov emphasized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/us-needs-to-maintain-relations-with-russia-rubio-1124250985.html
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Russia Welcomes US Push to Steer G20 Back to Core Principles
07:28 GMT 02.07.2026 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 02.07.2026)
Russia views the start of the US rotating presidency in the G20 as encouraging, but the main work still lies ahead, Denis Agafonov, Kremlin aide and Russian sherpa of the G20, stressed.
Agafonov also underscored that Russia welcomes the G20 agenda's focus on economic issues under the US presidency.
The Kremlin "has informed the US of the Russian business community's interest in engaging in relevant G20 events," he pointed out.
“The US decision to return to the G20's founding principles is consistent with Russia's vision of the group's role.”
Russia and the US remain in close contact on G20-related issues, according to Agafonov.
He stressed that Russia views the G20 as “a crucial platform for substantive dialogue on shaping new rules for the global economy.”
US priorities within the G20 align with Russia's interests, particularly in the energy sector, Agafonov emphasized.