https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russian-embassy-in-sweden-says-subjected-to-another-drone-attack-1124386073.html
Russian Embassy in Sweden Says Subjected to Another Drone Attack
Russian Embassy in Sweden Says Subjected to Another Drone Attack
Sputnik International
The Russian Embassy in Sweden said on Thursday that it had been once again attacked by drones, with one dropping paint and another dropping an imitation of an improvised explosive device near the diplomatic mission.
2026-07-02T07:57+0000
2026-07-02T07:57+0000
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"On July 2 ...the Russian Embassy in Sweden was once again attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. A quadrocopter dropped a container of red paint onto the embassy grounds. A second drone, which was equipped with a simulated improvised explosive device, fell ... on our territory in close proximity to the Russian Embassy building," the embassy said in a statement. Drone attacks on the embassy in Sweden are not just a provocation, but an attempt to intimidate the mission staff, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/swedens-call-for-assistance-in-guiding-ukrainian-drones-reflects-its-russophobia--embassy-1124174822.html
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Russian Embassy in Sweden Says Subjected to Another Drone Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Sweden said on Thursday that it had been once again attacked by drones, with one dropping paint and another dropping an imitation of an improvised explosive device near the diplomatic mission.
"On July 2 ...the Russian Embassy in Sweden was once again attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. A quadrocopter dropped a container of red paint onto the embassy grounds. A second drone, which was equipped with a simulated improvised explosive device, fell ... on our territory in close proximity to the Russian Embassy building," the embassy said in a statement.
Drone attacks on the embassy in Sweden are not just a provocation, but an attempt to intimidate the mission staff, the statement read.