https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russian-embassy-in-sweden-says-subjected-to-another-drone-attack-1124386073.html

Russian Embassy in Sweden Says Subjected to Another Drone Attack

Russian Embassy in Sweden Says Subjected to Another Drone Attack

Sputnik International

The Russian Embassy in Sweden said on Thursday that it had been once again attacked by drones, with one dropping paint and another dropping an imitation of an improvised explosive device near the diplomatic mission.

2026-07-02T07:57+0000

2026-07-02T07:57+0000

2026-07-02T07:57+0000

world

sweden

russian embassy

russia

drone attack

drone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082245926_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98e646d7f91640f654172c85d5433758.jpg

"On July 2 ...the Russian Embassy in Sweden was once again attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. A quadrocopter dropped a container of red paint onto the embassy grounds. A second drone, which was equipped with a simulated improvised explosive device, fell ... on our territory in close proximity to the Russian Embassy building," the embassy said in a statement. Drone attacks on the embassy in Sweden are not just a provocation, but an attempt to intimidate the mission staff, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/swedens-call-for-assistance-in-guiding-ukrainian-drones-reflects-its-russophobia--embassy-1124174822.html

sweden

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sweden, russian embassy, russia, drone attack, drone