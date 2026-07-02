International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russian-embassy-in-sweden-says-subjected-to-another-drone-attack-1124386073.html
Russian Embassy in Sweden Says Subjected to Another Drone Attack
Russian Embassy in Sweden Says Subjected to Another Drone Attack
Sputnik International
The Russian Embassy in Sweden said on Thursday that it had been once again attacked by drones, with one dropping paint and another dropping an imitation of an improvised explosive device near the diplomatic mission.
2026-07-02T07:57+0000
2026-07-02T07:57+0000
world
sweden
russian embassy
russia
drone attack
drone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082245926_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98e646d7f91640f654172c85d5433758.jpg
"On July 2 ...the Russian Embassy in Sweden was once again attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. A quadrocopter dropped a container of red paint onto the embassy grounds. A second drone, which was equipped with a simulated improvised explosive device, fell ... on our territory in close proximity to the Russian Embassy building," the embassy said in a statement. Drone attacks on the embassy in Sweden are not just a provocation, but an attempt to intimidate the mission staff, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/swedens-call-for-assistance-in-guiding-ukrainian-drones-reflects-its-russophobia--embassy-1124174822.html
sweden
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082245926_338:0:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12439b9d9349f4d817fe3263edd6773c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, russian embassy, russia, drone attack, drone
sweden, russian embassy, russia, drone attack, drone

Russian Embassy in Sweden Says Subjected to Another Drone Attack

07:57 GMT 02.07.2026
© AFP 2023 / ALI LORESTANIA police car in Sweden
A police car in Sweden - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2026
© AFP 2023 / ALI LORESTANI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Sweden said on Thursday that it had been once again attacked by drones, with one dropping paint and another dropping an imitation of an improvised explosive device near the diplomatic mission.
"On July 2 ...the Russian Embassy in Sweden was once again attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. A quadrocopter dropped a container of red paint onto the embassy grounds. A second drone, which was equipped with a simulated improvised explosive device, fell ... on our territory in close proximity to the Russian Embassy building," the embassy said in a statement.
Drone attacks on the embassy in Sweden are not just a provocation, but an attempt to intimidate the mission staff, the statement read.
Sweden's new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, speaks to the media - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Sweden's Call for Assistance in Guiding Ukrainian Drones Reflects Its Russophobia -Embassy
23 May, 03:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала