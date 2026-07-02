https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russias-fsb-says-detained-2-ukranian-agents-for-passing-on-data-on-crimean-bridge-1124385386.html

Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Ukranian Agents for Passing on Data on Crimean Bridge

Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Ukranian Agents for Passing on Data on Crimean Bridge

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained two Kiev agents in Crimea for transmitting information about Russian armed forces facilities and the Crimean Bridge railway connection.

2026-07-02T07:21+0000

2026-07-02T07:21+0000

2026-07-02T07:21+0000

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"The Federal Security Service of Russia detained Russian citizens born in 1968 and 1986 in the Republic of Crimea. They were involved in cooperation with Ukrainian special services in order to damage the economic security and defense capabilities of Russia," the FSB said in a statement. The detainees collected and forwarded information about the location of Russian armed forces facilities and critical infrastructure on the Crimean Peninsula, as well as the movement of railway trains across the Crimean Bridge, to their supervisor via Telegram, the statement read.

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