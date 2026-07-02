https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russias-fsb-says-detained-2-ukranian-agents-for-passing-on-data-on-crimean-bridge-1124385386.html
Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Ukranian Agents for Passing on Data on Crimean Bridge
Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Ukranian Agents for Passing on Data on Crimean Bridge
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained two Kiev agents in Crimea for transmitting information about Russian armed forces facilities and the Crimean Bridge railway connection.
2026-07-02T07:21+0000
2026-07-02T07:21+0000
2026-07-02T07:21+0000
russia
russia
crimean bridge
crimea
russian federal security service (fsb)
agent
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/07/1122000560_0:132:3174:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_d89a4b853cc71162421f0647b9f6244f.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of Russia detained Russian citizens born in 1968 and 1986 in the Republic of Crimea. They were involved in cooperation with Ukrainian special services in order to damage the economic security and defense capabilities of Russia," the FSB said in a statement. The detainees collected and forwarded information about the location of Russian armed forces facilities and critical infrastructure on the Crimean Peninsula, as well as the movement of railway trains across the Crimean Bridge, to their supervisor via Telegram, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/fsb-foils-new-attempt-by-ukrainian-intelligence-to-detonate-bomb-in-car-on-crimean-bridge-1122640224.html
russia
crimean bridge
crimea
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/07/1122000560_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da5836b7257f4f76e24e1526133eb92e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, crimean bridge, crimea, russian federal security service (fsb), agent, ukraine
russia, crimean bridge, crimea, russian federal security service (fsb), agent, ukraine
Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Ukranian Agents for Passing on Data on Crimean Bridge
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained two Kiev agents in Crimea for transmitting information about Russian armed forces facilities and the Crimean Bridge railway connection.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia detained Russian citizens born in 1968 and 1986 in the Republic of Crimea. They were involved in cooperation with Ukrainian special services in order to damage the economic security and defense capabilities of Russia," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainees collected and forwarded information about the location of Russian armed forces facilities and critical infrastructure on the Crimean Peninsula, as well as the movement of railway trains across the Crimean Bridge, to their supervisor via Telegram, the statement read.
18 August 2025, 06:00 GMT