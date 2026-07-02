International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russias-fsb-says-detained-2-ukranian-agents-for-passing-on-data-on-crimean-bridge-1124385386.html
Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Ukranian Agents for Passing on Data on Crimean Bridge
Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Ukranian Agents for Passing on Data on Crimean Bridge
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained two Kiev agents in Crimea for transmitting information about Russian armed forces facilities and the Crimean Bridge railway connection.
2026-07-02T07:21+0000
2026-07-02T07:21+0000
russia
russia
crimean bridge
crimea
russian federal security service (fsb)
agent
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/07/1122000560_0:132:3174:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_d89a4b853cc71162421f0647b9f6244f.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of Russia detained Russian citizens born in 1968 and 1986 in the Republic of Crimea. They were involved in cooperation with Ukrainian special services in order to damage the economic security and defense capabilities of Russia," the FSB said in a statement. The detainees collected and forwarded information about the location of Russian armed forces facilities and critical infrastructure on the Crimean Peninsula, as well as the movement of railway trains across the Crimean Bridge, to their supervisor via Telegram, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/fsb-foils-new-attempt-by-ukrainian-intelligence-to-detonate-bomb-in-car-on-crimean-bridge-1122640224.html
russia
crimean bridge
crimea
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/07/1122000560_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da5836b7257f4f76e24e1526133eb92e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, crimean bridge, crimea, russian federal security service (fsb), agent, ukraine
russia, crimean bridge, crimea, russian federal security service (fsb), agent, ukraine

Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Ukranian Agents for Passing on Data on Crimean Bridge

07:21 GMT 02.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankCrimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait
Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained two Kiev agents in Crimea for transmitting information about Russian armed forces facilities and the Crimean Bridge railway connection.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia detained Russian citizens born in 1968 and 1986 in the Republic of Crimea. They were involved in cooperation with Ukrainian special services in order to damage the economic security and defense capabilities of Russia," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainees collected and forwarded information about the location of Russian armed forces facilities and critical infrastructure on the Crimean Peninsula, as well as the movement of railway trains across the Crimean Bridge, to their supervisor via Telegram, the statement read.
FSB Special Forces in Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
FSB Foils New Ukrainian Plot to Detonate Car Bomb on Crimean Bridge
18 August 2025, 06:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала