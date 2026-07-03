https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/germanys-deindustrialization-began-with-attack-on-nord-stream-pipelines---russias-special-envoy-1124390518.html

Germany’s Deindustrialization Began With Attack on Nord Stream Pipelines - Russia's Special Envoy

Germany’s Deindustrialization Began With Attack on Nord Stream Pipelines - Russia's Special Envoy

Sputnik International

Germany’s deindustrialization and economic decline began with the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Friday.

2026-07-03T12:48+0000

2026-07-03T12:48+0000

2026-07-03T12:48+0000

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"Germany's deindustrialization and economic decline started with the terrorist attack on its Nord Stream gas infrastructure that delivered affordable Russian gas," Dmitriev wrote on X. On Thursday, the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Ukrainian citizen Sergei K. in connection with the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The prosecution believes that he and his accomplices acted on behalf of Ukrainian government agencies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/eu-reshapes-into-military-political-economic-bloc-with-military-identity---kremlin-1124389847.html

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