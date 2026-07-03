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Germany’s Deindustrialization Began With Attack on Nord Stream Pipelines - Russia's Special Envoy
Germany’s Deindustrialization Began With Attack on Nord Stream Pipelines - Russia's Special Envoy
Sputnik International
Germany’s deindustrialization and economic decline began with the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Friday.
2026-07-03T12:48+0000
2026-07-03T12:48+0000
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"Germany's deindustrialization and economic decline started with the terrorist attack on its Nord Stream gas infrastructure that delivered affordable Russian gas," Dmitriev wrote on X. On Thursday, the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Ukrainian citizen Sergei K. in connection with the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The prosecution believes that he and his accomplices acted on behalf of Ukrainian government agencies.
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Germany’s Deindustrialization Began With Attack on Nord Stream Pipelines - Russia's Special Envoy

12:48 GMT 03.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankKirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany’s deindustrialization and economic decline began with the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Friday.
"Germany's deindustrialization and economic decline started with the terrorist attack on its Nord Stream gas infrastructure that delivered affordable Russian gas," Dmitriev wrote on X.
On Thursday, the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Ukrainian citizen Sergei K. in connection with the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The prosecution believes that he and his accomplices acted on behalf of Ukrainian government agencies.
Moscow Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
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09:42 GMT

Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream pipelines, noted that the damage to the pipelines is unprecedented and that it is impossible to estimate how long repairs will take. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into an act of international terrorism. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the Russian Federation has repeatedly requested information regarding the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines but has never received it.

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