https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/eu-reshapes-into-military-political-economic-bloc-with-military-identity---kremlin-1124389847.html

EU Reshapes Itself Into Military-Political-Economic Bloc With Military Identity - Kremlin

EU Reshapes Itself Into Military-Political-Economic Bloc With Military Identity - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The European Union is transforming into a military-political-economic bloc, and a military identity is taking shape within it, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-07-03T09:42+0000

2026-07-03T09:42+0000

2026-07-03T09:48+0000

world

russia

dmitry peskov

european union (eu)

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/17/1124031663_0:201:2924:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_ddc82e70b7ad1494e2b3101222720519.jpg

"The fact is that a military identity is generally taking shape in the European Union, and the EU itself is transforming into a military-political-economic bloc. This is a completely different reality," Peskov told reporters.The EU spends a lot of money on the militarization of countries, Russia takes this into account, Peskov said. Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands said that the European country is expanding its military infrastructure in intensive preparation for a conflict with Russia.On Nord Stream BombingGermany's decision to charge a Ukrainian in the case of the Nord Stream bombing confirms the information that Russia had from the very beginning, Peskov said.On Wednesday, the ARD broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the German Federal Prosecutor's Office has filed the first formal charges against a Ukrainian citizen in the Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing case.All EU countries should take into account the case of the Nord Stream pipelines when talking about prospects of rapprochement with Ukraine, Peskov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/eu-enters-path-of-militarization-devoting-itself-to-confrontation-with-russia---kremlin-1124386513.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, dmitry peskov, european union (eu), kremlin