https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/eu-reshapes-into-military-political-economic-bloc-with-military-identity---kremlin-1124389847.html
EU Reshapes Itself Into Military-Political-Economic Bloc With Military Identity - Kremlin
EU Reshapes Itself Into Military-Political-Economic Bloc With Military Identity - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The European Union is transforming into a military-political-economic bloc, and a military identity is taking shape within it, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-07-03T09:42+0000
2026-07-03T09:42+0000
2026-07-03T09:48+0000
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"The fact is that a military identity is generally taking shape in the European Union, and the EU itself is transforming into a military-political-economic bloc. This is a completely different reality," Peskov told reporters.The EU spends a lot of money on the militarization of countries, Russia takes this into account, Peskov said. Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands said that the European country is expanding its military infrastructure in intensive preparation for a conflict with Russia.On Nord Stream BombingGermany's decision to charge a Ukrainian in the case of the Nord Stream bombing confirms the information that Russia had from the very beginning, Peskov said.On Wednesday, the ARD broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the German Federal Prosecutor's Office has filed the first formal charges against a Ukrainian citizen in the Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing case.All EU countries should take into account the case of the Nord Stream pipelines when talking about prospects of rapprochement with Ukraine, Peskov added.
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EU Reshapes Itself Into Military-Political-Economic Bloc With Military Identity - Kremlin
09:42 GMT 03.07.2026 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 03.07.2026)
The European Union is transforming into a military-political-economic bloc, and a military identity is taking shape within it, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
"The fact is that a military identity is generally taking shape in the European Union, and the EU itself is transforming into a military-political-economic bloc. This is a completely different reality," Peskov told reporters.
The EU spends a lot of money on the militarization of countries, Russia takes this into account, Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands said that the European country is expanding its military infrastructure in intensive preparation for a conflict with Russia.
"Huge amounts of money are being spent on the militarization of the country's economies. This is the reality that currently exists in Europe. Of course, we take it into account," Peskov told reporters.
Germany's decision to charge a Ukrainian in the case of the Nord Stream bombing confirms the information that Russia had from the very beginning, Peskov said.
On Wednesday, the ARD broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the German Federal Prosecutor's Office has filed the first formal charges against a Ukrainian citizen
in the Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing case.
"This decision by the German law enforcement agencies confirmed the information that we had almost from the very beginning of this story. We are talking about the involvement of Ukraine and the Ukrainian state in terrorist activities and in a terrorist act against the critical infrastructure of the European Union," Peskov told reporters.
All EU countries should take into account the case of the Nord Stream pipelines when talking about prospects of rapprochement with Ukraine, Peskov added.
"It's very paradoxical every time the news comes when Germany continues to allocate money for the military machine of Ukraine," Peskov said.