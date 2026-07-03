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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/iranian-people-will-prevails-over-us-medvedev-1124391857.html
Iranian People Will Prevail Over US - Medvedev
Iranian People Will Prevail Over US - Medvedev
Sputnik International
The Iranian people will win the fight against the United States, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
2026-07-03T16:31+0000
2026-07-03T16:53+0000
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"Grief has united the people of Iran, who did not succumb to the pressure that was organized by the United States of America and other countries that joined them, stood firm in this struggle and, I am confident, will ultimately win," Medvedev wrote on social media after taking part in the farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.Russia mourns together with the Iranian people in connection with the martyrdom of Khamenei, Medvedev added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/iran-to-fulfill-obligations-under-agreement-if-united-states-fulfills-its-own---president-1124377083.html
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iran, dmitry medvedev, ayatollah ali khamenei, funeral

Iranian People Will Prevail Over US - Medvedev

16:31 GMT 03.07.2026 (Updated: 16:53 GMT 03.07.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev participates in the funeral ceremony for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran, July 3, 2026
Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev participates in the funeral ceremony for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran, July 3, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian people will win the fight against the United States, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
"Grief has united the people of Iran, who did not succumb to the pressure that was organized by the United States of America and other countries that joined them, stood firm in this struggle and, I am confident, will ultimately win," Medvedev wrote on social media after taking part in the farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
Russia mourns together with the Iranian people in connection with the martyrdom of Khamenei, Medvedev added.
A view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2026
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