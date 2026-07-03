https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/iranian-people-will-prevails-over-us-medvedev-1124391857.html

Iranian People Will Prevail Over US - Medvedev

Iranian People Will Prevail Over US - Medvedev

Sputnik International

The Iranian people will win the fight against the United States, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

2026-07-03T16:31+0000

2026-07-03T16:31+0000

2026-07-03T16:53+0000

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"Grief has united the people of Iran, who did not succumb to the pressure that was organized by the United States of America and other countries that joined them, stood firm in this struggle and, I am confident, will ultimately win," Medvedev wrote on social media after taking part in the farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.Russia mourns together with the Iranian people in connection with the martyrdom of Khamenei, Medvedev added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/iran-to-fulfill-obligations-under-agreement-if-united-states-fulfills-its-own---president-1124377083.html

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