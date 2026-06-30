https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/iran-to-fulfill-obligations-under-agreement-if-united-states-fulfills-its-own---president-1124377083.html

Iran to Fulfill Obligations Under Agreement If United States Fulfills Its Own - President

Iran to Fulfill Obligations Under Agreement If United States Fulfills Its Own - President

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran would fulfill its obligations under the agreement with the United States if Washington fulfilled its own.

2026-06-30T08:52+0000

2026-06-30T08:52+0000

2026-06-30T08:52+0000

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"If the American side complies with the agreement, we will also fulfill our obligations. Our approach to reckless saber-rattling and baseless threats is to rely on rationality and human dignity in decision-making, and when the time comes to act, to defend ourselves decisively and fearlessly," media quoted Pezeshkian as saying. Iran and the United States signed a memorandum remotely on the night of June 18, which envisages an end to the military conflict that had begun on February 28. The memorandum also sets a timeline for when the United States will lift the naval blockade and Iran will restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, Iran commits to not acquiring nuclear weapons, and the issue of Iran's nuclear program is to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold talks on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-warns-against-interference-in-strait-of-hormuz-after-exchange-of-fire-with-us-1124370679.html

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