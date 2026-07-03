https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/moscow-strongly-condemns-ukraines-strike-on-tokmak-market---foreign-ministry-1124390995.html

Russia Laces Into Ukraine Over Tokmak Market Bloodbath

Russia Laces Into Ukraine Over Tokmak Market Bloodbath

Sputnik International

Russia strongly condemns the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on a market in the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, which is a heinous war crime, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

2026-07-03T13:47+0000

2026-07-03T13:47+0000

2026-07-03T14:42+0000

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Earlier in the day, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that five people had been killed and 18 had been injured in Ukraine's attack on a city market in Tokmak. Russia calls on international organizations and responsible governments to honestly assess the Ukrainian attack on the Tokmak market, the ministry said, adding that ignoring Ukraine's attack would mean consenting to Ukraine's actions. All those involved in Ukraine's strike on the Tokmak market will be identified and brought before justice, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-shows-absence-of-any-moral-principles---russian-ombudswoman-1124390395.html

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