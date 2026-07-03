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Russia Laces Into Ukraine Over Tokmak Market Bloodbath
Russia Laces Into Ukraine Over Tokmak Market Bloodbath
Sputnik International
Russia strongly condemns the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on a market in the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, which is a heinous war crime, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2026-07-03T13:47+0000
2026-07-03T14:42+0000
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Earlier in the day, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that five people had been killed and 18 had been injured in Ukraine's attack on a city market in Tokmak. Russia calls on international organizations and responsible governments to honestly assess the Ukrainian attack on the Tokmak market, the ministry said, adding that ignoring Ukraine's attack would mean consenting to Ukraine's actions. All those involved in Ukraine's strike on the Tokmak market will be identified and brought before justice, the statement added.
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Russia Laces Into Ukraine Over Tokmak Market Bloodbath

13:47 GMT 03.07.2026 (Updated: 14:42 GMT 03.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on a market in the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, which is a heinous war crime, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that five people had been killed and 18 had been injured in Ukraine's attack on a city market in Tokmak.
Russia calls on international organizations and responsible governments to honestly assess the Ukrainian attack on the Tokmak market, the ministry said, adding that ignoring Ukraine's attack would mean consenting to Ukraine's actions.
All those involved in Ukraine's strike on the Tokmak market will be identified and brought before justice, the statement added.
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