https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-shows-absence-of-any-moral-principles---russian-ombudswoman-1124390395.html
Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Shows Absence of Any Moral Principles - Russian Ombudswoman
Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Shows Absence of Any Moral Principles - Russian Ombudswoman
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on civilians demonstrates a complete lack of any moral principles, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova said on Friday, commenting on Ukraine's attack on a city market in the Zaporozhye region and the bombing of a car in the Kursk Region.
2026-07-03T12:45+0000
2026-07-03T12:45+0000
2026-07-03T12:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
yana lantratova
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106129934_0:107:3259:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_a9806dbb976a2fad27961da74479ff0b.jpg
"The inhumane attack on civilians demonstrates the complete lack of any moral principles among those behind this atrocity," Lantratova wrote on the Max platform. Attacks on civilians are unacceptable, they require investigation and legal assessment, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukrainian-strikes-claim-almost-8500-civilian-lives-in-russia---russian-official-1124389222.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106129934_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ba115710c37688f863550d2ee19eb55.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, yana lantratova, ukraine
russia, yana lantratova, ukraine
Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Shows Absence of Any Moral Principles - Russian Ombudswoman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on civilians demonstrates a complete lack of any moral principles, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova said on Friday, commenting on Ukraine's attack on a city market in the Zaporozhye region and the bombing of a car in the Kursk Region.
"The inhumane attack on civilians demonstrates the complete lack of any moral principles among those behind this atrocity," Lantratova wrote on the Max platform.
Attacks on civilians are unacceptable, they require investigation and legal assessment, the official added.
Earlier in the day, Zaporozhye region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that five people were killed and 18 were injured in Ukraine's attack on a city market in Tokmak. Additionally, Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein a car hit by a mine of Ukrainian troops in the town of Rylsk, noting that two people were injured.