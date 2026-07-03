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Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Shows Absence of Any Moral Principles - Russian Ombudswoman
Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Shows Absence of Any Moral Principles - Russian Ombudswoman
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The Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on civilians demonstrates a complete lack of any moral principles, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova said on Friday, commenting on Ukraine's attack on a city market in the Zaporozhye region and the bombing of a car in the Kursk Region.
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"The inhumane attack on civilians demonstrates the complete lack of any moral principles among those behind this atrocity," Lantratova wrote on the Max platform. Attacks on civilians are unacceptable, they require investigation and legal assessment, the official added.
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Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Shows Absence of Any Moral Principles - Russian Ombudswoman

12:45 GMT 03.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on civilians demonstrates a complete lack of any moral principles, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova said on Friday, commenting on Ukraine's attack on a city market in the Zaporozhye region and the bombing of a car in the Kursk Region.
"The inhumane attack on civilians demonstrates the complete lack of any moral principles among those behind this atrocity," Lantratova wrote on the Max platform.
Attacks on civilians are unacceptable, they require investigation and legal assessment, the official added.

Earlier in the day, Zaporozhye region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that five people were killed and 18 were injured in Ukraine's attack on a city market in Tokmak. Additionally, Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein a car hit by a mine of Ukrainian troops in the town of Rylsk, noting that two people were injured.

Ammunition abandoned by Ukrainian forces lie on the ground in the street in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
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