https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-shows-absence-of-any-moral-principles---russian-ombudswoman-1124390395.html

Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Shows Absence of Any Moral Principles - Russian Ombudswoman

Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Shows Absence of Any Moral Principles - Russian Ombudswoman

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on civilians demonstrates a complete lack of any moral principles, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova said on Friday, commenting on Ukraine's attack on a city market in the Zaporozhye region and the bombing of a car in the Kursk Region.

2026-07-03T12:45+0000

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2026-07-03T12:45+0000

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"The inhumane attack on civilians demonstrates the complete lack of any moral principles among those behind this atrocity," Lantratova wrote on the Max platform. Attacks on civilians are unacceptable, they require investigation and legal assessment, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukrainian-strikes-claim-almost-8500-civilian-lives-in-russia---russian-official-1124389222.html

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