https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/moscows-sez-pharma-players-pour-17-more-investments-into-citys-economy-1124389561.html

Moscow’s SEZ Pharma Players Pour 1.7× More Investments Into City's Economy

Moscow’s SEZ Pharma Players Pour 1.7× More Investments Into City's Economy

Sputnik International

Companies resident in the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone (SEZ) that manufacture innovative pharmaceutical products poured over 2.7 billion rubles into the city's economy during the first quarter of 2026 — 1.7 times more than a year earlier — according to Maxim Liksutov, Moscow's deputy mayor for transport and industry.

2026-07-03T10:05+0000

2026-07-03T10:05+0000

2026-07-03T10:05+0000

russia

moscow

drugs

pharmaceuticals

sergei sobyanin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/03/1124389395_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec473d147a94448224d128c016c912b.jpg

The top investor in January-March 2026 was a pharmaceutical company currently conducting clinical trials of a drug targeting 30 types of cancer. The resident company has also developed four biosimilars for the treatment of melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and kidney cancer, with its investments exceeding 1.5 billion rubles. Another manufacturer, which will produce drugs derived from blood plasma, invested over 400 million rubles.Technopolis Moscow turns 20 in 2026. In two decades, the SEZ has gone from an innovation incubator to a powerhouse of homegrown industry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russian-scientists-create-revolutionary-new-material-for-skin-treatment-1124362609.html

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, drugs, pharmaceuticals, sergei sobyanin