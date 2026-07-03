https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/moscows-sez-pharma-players-pour-17-more-investments-into-citys-economy-1124389561.html
Moscow’s SEZ Pharma Players Pour 1.7× More Investments Into City's Economy
Moscow’s SEZ Pharma Players Pour 1.7× More Investments Into City's Economy
Sputnik International
Companies resident in the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone (SEZ) that manufacture innovative pharmaceutical products poured over 2.7 billion rubles into the city's economy during the first quarter of 2026 — 1.7 times more than a year earlier — according to Maxim Liksutov, Moscow's deputy mayor for transport and industry.
2026-07-03T10:05+0000
2026-07-03T10:05+0000
2026-07-03T10:05+0000
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moscow
drugs
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sergei sobyanin
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The top investor in January-March 2026 was a pharmaceutical company currently conducting clinical trials of a drug targeting 30 types of cancer. The resident company has also developed four biosimilars for the treatment of melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and kidney cancer, with its investments exceeding 1.5 billion rubles. Another manufacturer, which will produce drugs derived from blood plasma, invested over 400 million rubles.Technopolis Moscow turns 20 in 2026. In two decades, the SEZ has gone from an innovation incubator to a powerhouse of homegrown industry.
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moscow, drugs, pharmaceuticals, sergei sobyanin
moscow, drugs, pharmaceuticals, sergei sobyanin
Moscow’s SEZ Pharma Players Pour 1.7× More Investments Into City's Economy
Companies resident in the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone (SEZ) that manufacture innovative pharmaceutical products poured over 2.7 billion rubles into the city's economy during the first quarter of 2026 — 1.7 times more than a year earlier — according to Maxim Liksutov, Moscow's deputy mayor for transport and industry.
"On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, an innovative pharmaceutical cluster is being built in the capital. The industry's core hub is the SEZ 'Technopolis Moscow,' where cutting-edge drugs to treat oncological, cardiovascular, endocrine, autoimmune diseases, and other disorders are already being manufactured. In Q1 2026 alone, resident firms invested more than 2.7 billion rubles. Overall, drug companies that have located their production facilities in the SEZ have poured nearly 66 billion rubles into the city's economy and created around 3,600 new jobs," said Liksutov.
The top investor in January-March 2026 was a pharmaceutical company currently conducting clinical trials of a drug targeting 30 types of cancer. The resident company has also developed four biosimilars for the treatment of melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and kidney cancer, with its investments exceeding 1.5 billion rubles. Another manufacturer, which will produce drugs derived from blood plasma, invested over 400 million rubles.
Technopolis Moscow turns 20 in 2026. In two decades, the SEZ has gone from an innovation incubator to a powerhouse of homegrown industry.