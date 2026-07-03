https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/no-chance-for-full-osce-dialogue---russian-envoy-to-osce-1124388816.html

No Chance for Full OSCE Dialogue - Russian Envoy to OSCE

No Chance for Full OSCE Dialogue - Russian Envoy to OSCE

Sputnik International

There are currently no chances for a full-fledged dialogue in the OSCE, Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky told Sputnik.

2026-07-03T07:31+0000

2026-07-03T07:31+0000

2026-07-03T07:32+0000

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"That is hard to imagine at this point. What is needed is an understanding that at least all OSCE decisions must be carried out. It is not as though the OSCE lacks the necessary documents - they exist and contain the right language. But these are either being ignored or applied only selectively," Polyansky said.The organization has found itself in the shadow of the NATO agenda, and the discussion of European security issues cannot be considered separately from the security of all of Eurasia, he added.Europe has become a hostage to the pro-Ukrainian stance within the OSCE framework, he also said.There is practically no issue on the OSCE platform that does not touch upon Ukrainian topics to one degree or another, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/ukraine-interested-in-direct-russia-europe-conflict---russian-envoy-to-osce-1124376592.html

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