https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/ukraine-interested-in-direct-russia-europe-conflict---russian-envoy-to-osce-1124376592.html

Ukraine Interested in Direct Russia-Europe Conflict - Russian Envoy to OSCE

Ukraine Interested in Direct Russia-Europe Conflict - Russian Envoy to OSCE

Sputnik International

Kiev believes it can only survive if it provokes a direct conflict between Russia and Europe, in which Ukraine would be in the background, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), told Sputnik.

2026-06-30T07:11+0000

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2026-06-30T07:11+0000

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"The Kiev regime has no other way to survive. Only by provoking a major conflict, in which Ukraine would be sent to the background, and where Russia and Europe would fight," he said when asked about the risks of escalation. As Polyansky noted, Vladimir Zelensky makes no secret of his interest in this, and effectively reproaches his allies and sponsors for not pursuing such a scenario. Therefore, the challenge is not to cross the line beyond which conflict can no longer be avoided, the diplomat concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/many-eu-countries-disagree-with-pressure-on-russia--estonian-foreign-minister-1124373932.html

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