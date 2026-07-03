International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/pentagons-european-troop-reduction-plan-shot-down-by-trump-officials---us-media-1124389024.html
Pentagon's European Troop Reduction Plan Shot Down by Trump Officials - US Media
Pentagon's European Troop Reduction Plan Shot Down by Trump Officials - US Media
Sputnik International
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's proposals for additional reductions to the American military presence in Europe were rejected by the administration of President Donald Trump, US media reported, citing sources.
2026-07-03T07:43+0000
2026-07-03T07:43+0000
americas
us
donald trump
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092099019_0:60:3072:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_fccdf8a6524f8710496274ca6767253d.jpg
Hegseth had intended to announce the additional reductions in June at a meeting with NATO's senior military leadership in Brussels, with the cuts set to extend beyond the already canceled deployment of an armored brigade to Poland and the prior withdrawal of an infantry brigade from Romania, the report said. Hegseth is actively advocating for a reduction in US forces assigned to the European theater in order to free up resources to counter China, it added.The question of the number of US troops in Europe and the spending of NATO allies is expected to be one of the topics of Trump's meeting with alliance leaders next week in Ankara.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/nato-actively-using-offensive-scenarios-during-drills-near-russia---russian-diplomat-1124381437.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092099019_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd1d2aeacadb13d23b22bf32527d9d61.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, pentagon
us, donald trump, pentagon

Pentagon's European Troop Reduction Plan Shot Down by Trump Officials - US Media

07:43 GMT 03.07.2026
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoA U.S. soldier walks past parked armoured vehicles and tanks of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st Calvary Division, based out of Fort Hood, Texas, as they are unloaded at the port of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The U.S. military vehicles are on their way to Eastern Europe to take part in the Atlantic Resolve military exercises, in which American troops train together with NATO partners to help ensure stability in Europe.
A U.S. soldier walks past parked armoured vehicles and tanks of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st Calvary Division, based out of Fort Hood, Texas, as they are unloaded at the port of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The U.S. military vehicles are on their way to Eastern Europe to take part in the Atlantic Resolve military exercises, in which American troops train together with NATO partners to help ensure stability in Europe. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
Subscribe
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's proposals for additional reductions to the American military presence in Europe were rejected by the administration of President Donald Trump, US media reported, citing sources.
Hegseth had intended to announce the additional reductions in June at a meeting with NATO's senior military leadership in Brussels, with the cuts set to extend beyond the already canceled deployment of an armored brigade to Poland and the prior withdrawal of an infantry brigade from Romania, the report said.
Hegseth is actively advocating for a reduction in US forces assigned to the European theater in order to free up resources to counter China, it added.
The question of the number of US troops in Europe and the spending of NATO allies is expected to be one of the topics of Trump's meeting with alliance leaders next week in Ankara.
A Romanian serviceman furls the NATO flag. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
World
NATO Actively Using Offensive Scenarios During Drills Near Russia - Russian Diplomat
1 July, 07:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала