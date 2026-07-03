https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/pentagons-european-troop-reduction-plan-shot-down-by-trump-officials---us-media-1124389024.html

Pentagon's European Troop Reduction Plan Shot Down by Trump Officials - US Media

Pentagon's European Troop Reduction Plan Shot Down by Trump Officials - US Media

Sputnik International

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's proposals for additional reductions to the American military presence in Europe were rejected by the administration of President Donald Trump, US media reported, citing sources.

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2026-07-03T07:43+0000

2026-07-03T07:43+0000

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Hegseth had intended to announce the additional reductions in June at a meeting with NATO's senior military leadership in Brussels, with the cuts set to extend beyond the already canceled deployment of an armored brigade to Poland and the prior withdrawal of an infantry brigade from Romania, the report said. Hegseth is actively advocating for a reduction in US forces assigned to the European theater in order to free up resources to counter China, it added.The question of the number of US troops in Europe and the spending of NATO allies is expected to be one of the topics of Trump's meeting with alliance leaders next week in Ankara.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/nato-actively-using-offensive-scenarios-during-drills-near-russia---russian-diplomat-1124381437.html

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