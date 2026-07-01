https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/nato-actively-using-offensive-scenarios-during-drills-near-russia---russian-diplomat-1124381437.html

NATO Actively Using Offensive Scenarios During Drills Near Russia - Russian Diplomat

NATO Actively Using Offensive Scenarios During Drills Near Russia - Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

The scale of NATO exercises near the borders of Russia is growing, and offensive scenarios are being used more and more actively, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Department of European Issues at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

2026-07-01T07:25+0000

2026-07-01T07:25+0000

2026-07-01T07:25+0000

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"In general, the growing scale of NATO exercises is striking, especially near the Russian borders, and the increasingly active use of offensive scenarios in them," Maslennikov said. Commenting on the start of the drills, he said that Russia is closely monitoring such events, analyzing them, and drawing conclusions, including on developing additional security measures.On Tuesday, NATO launched the Breeze-2026 naval exercises with the participation of Bulgaria.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/nato-prepares-for-war-hitler-style-prison-camps-and-blockade-of-russia-1124377526.html

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