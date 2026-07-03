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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russia-liberates-alexandrovka-village-in-dnepropetrovsk-region--1124389684.html
Russian Forces Liberate Alexandrovka Village in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Alexandrovka Village in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Alexandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-07-03T09:36+0000
2026-07-03T09:36+0000
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"During the week, the units of the Vostok battlegroup continued their active offensive operations ... Over the past day, the village of Alexandrovka, Dnepropetrovsk region, has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russian troops seized a Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area of over five square kilometers and destroyed up to a company of militants during the liberation of Alexandrovka settlement, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Alexandrovka Village in Dnepropetrovsk Region

09:36 GMT 03.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian soldier from the crew of the Igla man-portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS) in the zone of the special military operation.
A Russian soldier from the crew of the Igla man-portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS) in the zone of the special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Alexandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the week, the units of the Vostok battlegroup continued their active offensive operations ... Over the past day, the village of Alexandrovka, Dnepropetrovsk region, has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops seized a Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area of over five square kilometers and destroyed up to a company of militants during the liberation of Alexandrovka settlement, the ministry added.
"In the course of fierce fighting, units of the 'East' grouping seized a large enemy defense area of over five square kilometers and cleared more than 1,000 structures. The Ukrainian Armed Forces' losses amounted to up to a company of personnel," the statement said.
Ukraine lost over 2160 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup this week, over 1485 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 3140 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 1490 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 1405 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 425 by the Dnepr battlegroup
A Russian serviceman is seen destroying Ukrainian targets in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Piskunovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
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