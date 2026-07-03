https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russia-liberates-alexandrovka-village-in-dnepropetrovsk-region--1124389684.html

Russian Forces Liberate Alexandrovka Village in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russian Forces Liberate Alexandrovka Village in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Alexandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-07-03T09:36+0000

2026-07-03T09:36+0000

2026-07-03T09:36+0000

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"During the week, the units of the Vostok battlegroup continued their active offensive operations ... Over the past day, the village of Alexandrovka, Dnepropetrovsk region, has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russian troops seized a Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area of over five square kilometers and destroyed up to a company of militants during the liberation of Alexandrovka settlement, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russian-armed-forces-liberate-piskunovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124386358.html

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