https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russian-armed-forces-liberate-piskunovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124386358.html

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Piskunovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Piskunovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Piskunovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-07-02T09:53+0000

2026-07-02T09:53+0000

2026-07-02T09:53+0000

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"As a result of the decisive actions of the units of Battlegroup Yug, the village of Piskunovka of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 465 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 365 by Battlegroup Tsentr, 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 155 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian air defense forces downed 11 guided aerial bombs and 631 Ukrainian drones, the ministry said, adding that the forces of the Black Sea Fleet in the northeastern part of the Black Sea destroyed an unmanned boat of the armed forces of Ukraine."Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces damaged transport infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary locations of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/russian-army-liberates-novoskelevatoye-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1124367612.html

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