Commanders of assault units from Konstantinovka briefed Putin on the situation in the city and showed drone footage. Commanders of assault units from Konstantinovka briefed Putin on the situation in the city and showed drone footage.

Konstantinovka has been fully liberated thanks to the heroism of Russian servicemen, Peskov said. Putin thanked Russian troops for their heroism and successful work. Konstantinovka has been fully liberated thanks to the heroism of Russian servicemen, Peskov said. Putin thanked Russian troops for their heroism and successful work.

The strategic initiative in the special military operation zone is fully held by Russian forces. The strategic initiative in the special military operation zone is fully held by Russian forces.

Putin noted the full liberation of the LPR and significant advances by Russian troops in the DPR. Putin noted the full liberation of the LPR and significant advances by Russian troops in the DPR.

Work is continuing to create a planned security zone in the Kharkov and Sumy regions. Work is continuing to create a planned security zone in the Kharkov and Sumy regions.