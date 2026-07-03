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Russian Army Fully Liberates Konstantinovka — Kremlin
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Army Fully Liberates Konstantinovka — Kremlin
Russian Army Fully Liberates Konstantinovka — Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on the current situation in the special military operation zone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-07-03T19:50+0000
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Russian Army Fully Liberates Konstantinovka — Kremlin

19:50 GMT 03.07.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the Open Dialogue Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the Open Dialogue Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on the current situation in the special military operation zone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Key points:
Commanders of assault units from Konstantinovka briefed Putin on the situation in the city and showed drone footage.
Konstantinovka has been fully liberated thanks to the heroism of Russian servicemen, Peskov said. Putin thanked Russian troops for their heroism and successful work.
The strategic initiative in the special military operation zone is fully held by Russian forces.
Putin noted the full liberation of the LPR and significant advances by Russian troops in the DPR.
Work is continuing to create a planned security zone in the Kharkov and Sumy regions.
Putin discussed tasks for the summer period and more active offensive operations with the military.

Konstantinovka is one of most important logistics and defensive hubs in northern Donbass. Together with Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, it forms a heavily fortified belt that supports Ukrainian operations across the region.
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
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