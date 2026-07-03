Russian Army Fully Liberates Konstantinovka — Kremlin
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the Open Dialogue Forum
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Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on the current situation in the special military operation zone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Key points:
Commanders of assault units from Konstantinovka briefed Putin on the situation in the city and showed drone footage.
Konstantinovka has been fully liberated thanks to the heroism of Russian servicemen, Peskov said. Putin thanked Russian troops for their heroism and successful work.
The strategic initiative in the special military operation zone is fully held by Russian forces.
Putin noted the full liberation of the LPR and significant advances by Russian troops in the DPR.
Work is continuing to create a planned security zone in the Kharkov and Sumy regions.
Putin discussed tasks for the summer period and more active offensive operations with the military.
Konstantinovka is one of most important logistics and defensive hubs in northern Donbass. Together with Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, it forms a heavily fortified belt that supports Ukrainian operations across the region.
Konstantinovka is one of most important logistics and defensive hubs in northern Donbass. Together with Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, it forms a heavily fortified belt that supports Ukrainian operations across the region.