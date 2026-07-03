https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russian-court-sentences-main-defendant-in-margarita-simonyan-assassination-plot-to-20-years-1124391716.html

Russian Court Sentences Main Defendant in Margarita Simonyan Assassination Plot to 20 Years

Russian Court Sentences Main Defendant in Margarita Simonyan Assassination Plot to 20 Years

Sputnik International

In June 2023, unidentified individuals hired extremist Mikhail Balashov to assassinate the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya and editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, for a sum of $50,000, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

2026-07-03T16:31+0000

2026-07-03T16:31+0000

2026-07-03T16:31+0000

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rossiya segodnya

prosecutor general's office

margarita simonyan

russian supreme court

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In July of the same year, Balashov moved to a pre-designated hideout with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and ammunition, where he was apprehended by law enforcement personnel. Balashov founded a Moscow-based cell in 2022, drawing in adherents of national socialism. Over the course of less than a year, group members — some of whom were minors — carried out six assaults on migrants and LGBT* individuals and circulated videos online for the purpose of extremist propaganda.*Banned as an extremist organization in Russia

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