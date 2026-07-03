https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russian-court-sentences-main-defendant-in-margarita-simonyan-assassination-plot-to-20-years-1124391716.html
Russian Court Sentences Main Defendant in Margarita Simonyan Assassination Plot to 20 Years
Russian Court Sentences Main Defendant in Margarita Simonyan Assassination Plot to 20 Years
Sputnik International
In June 2023, unidentified individuals hired extremist Mikhail Balashov to assassinate the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya and editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, for a sum of $50,000, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.
2026-07-03T16:31+0000
2026-07-03T16:31+0000
2026-07-03T16:31+0000
russia
russia
rossiya segodnya
prosecutor general's office
margarita simonyan
russian supreme court
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116455171_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_c7f1212a059f0342ad8d6887268d7dc7.jpg
In July of the same year, Balashov moved to a pre-designated hideout with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and ammunition, where he was apprehended by law enforcement personnel. Balashov founded a Moscow-based cell in 2022, drawing in adherents of national socialism. Over the course of less than a year, group members — some of whom were minors — carried out six assaults on migrants and LGBT* individuals and circulated videos online for the purpose of extremist propaganda.*Banned as an extremist organization in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-shows-absence-of-any-moral-principles---russian-ombudswoman-1124390395.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116455171_75:0:2804:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_61aa10495bf0201b367f3ed328e83f21.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, rossiya segodnya, prosecutor general's office, margarita simonyan, russian supreme court
russia, rossiya segodnya, prosecutor general's office, margarita simonyan, russian supreme court
Russian Court Sentences Main Defendant in Margarita Simonyan Assassination Plot to 20 Years
In June 2023, unidentified individuals hired extremist Mikhail Balashov to assassinate the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya and editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, for a sum of $50,000, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.
In July of the same year, Balashov moved to a pre-designated hideout with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and ammunition, where he was apprehended by law enforcement personnel.
Balashov founded a Moscow-based cell in 2022, drawing in adherents of national socialism. Over the course of less than a year, group members — some of whom were minors — carried out six assaults on migrants and LGBT* individuals and circulated videos online for the purpose of extremist propaganda.
"I forgave them at once… I'll help their families if there are children, elderly parents, or anyone in need," Simonyan later said.
*Banned as an extremist organization in Russia