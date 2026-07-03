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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russian-court-sentences-main-defendant-in-margarita-simonyan-assassination-plot-to-20-years-1124391716.html
Russian Court Sentences Main Defendant in Margarita Simonyan Assassination Plot to 20 Years
Russian Court Sentences Main Defendant in Margarita Simonyan Assassination Plot to 20 Years
Sputnik International
In June 2023, unidentified individuals hired extremist Mikhail Balashov to assassinate the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya and editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, for a sum of $50,000, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.
2026-07-03T16:31+0000
2026-07-03T16:31+0000
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In July of the same year, Balashov moved to a pre-designated hideout with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and ammunition, where he was apprehended by law enforcement personnel. Balashov founded a Moscow-based cell in 2022, drawing in adherents of national socialism. Over the course of less than a year, group members — some of whom were minors — carried out six assaults on migrants and LGBT* individuals and circulated videos online for the purpose of extremist propaganda.*Banned as an extremist organization in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-shows-absence-of-any-moral-principles---russian-ombudswoman-1124390395.html
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Russian Court Sentences Main Defendant in Margarita Simonyan Assassination Plot to 20 Years

16:31 GMT 03.07.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankMargarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, at the plenary session "Fighting for digital sovereignty. How to Preserve a Common Information Space?" at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Centre.
Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, at the plenary session Fighting for digital sovereignty. How to Preserve a Common Information Space? at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Centre. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
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In June 2023, unidentified individuals hired extremist Mikhail Balashov to assassinate the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya and editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, for a sum of $50,000, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.
In July of the same year, Balashov moved to a pre-designated hideout with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and ammunition, where he was apprehended by law enforcement personnel.
Balashov founded a Moscow-based cell in 2022, drawing in adherents of national socialism. Over the course of less than a year, group members — some of whom were minors — carried out six assaults on migrants and LGBT* individuals and circulated videos online for the purpose of extremist propaganda.
"I forgave them at once… I'll help their families if there are children, elderly parents, or anyone in need," Simonyan later said.
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12:45 GMT
*Banned as an extremist organization in Russia
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