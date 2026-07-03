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Russian Defense Head Calls Strengthening Coastal Detection System Black Sea Fleet Priority
Russian Defense Head Calls Strengthening Coastal Detection System Black Sea Fleet Priority
Sputnik International
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov called the strengthening of the coastal detection system and air defense systems, the protection of military and civilian facilities the priority tasks of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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Earlier in the day, Belousov held a meeting at the command post of the Black Sea Fleet and was informed about measures to ensure military security in the region.
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Russian Defense Head Calls Strengthening Coastal Detection System Black Sea Fleet Priority
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov called the strengthening of the coastal detection system and air defense systems, the protection of military and civilian facilities the priority tasks of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Belousov held a meeting at the command post of the Black Sea Fleet and was informed about measures to ensure military security in the region.
"The head of the Russian military department noted that increasing the combat capabilities of the coastal detection system, as well as the forces and means of repelling enemy air attacks and protecting military and civilian infrastructure facilities is one of the priorities," the ministry said in a statement.