https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russian-defense-head-calls-strengthening-coastal-detection-system-black-sea-fleet-priority-1124390259.html

Russian Defense Head Calls Strengthening Coastal Detection System Black Sea Fleet Priority

Russian Defense Head Calls Strengthening Coastal Detection System Black Sea Fleet Priority

Sputnik International

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov called the strengthening of the coastal detection system and air defense systems, the protection of military and civilian facilities the priority tasks of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-07-03T10:08+0000

2026-07-03T10:08+0000

2026-07-03T10:08+0000

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andrei belousov

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russian defense ministry

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Earlier in the day, Belousov held a meeting at the command post of the Black Sea Fleet and was informed about measures to ensure military security in the region.

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andrei belousov, russia, russian defense ministry