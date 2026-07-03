https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russias-game-changing-anti-drone-cartridge-crushes-thick-wood--steel-in-combat-tests-1124390636.html
Russia's Game-Changing Anti-Drone Cartridge Crushes Thick Wood & Steel in Combat Tests
Russia's Game-Changing Anti-Drone Cartridge Crushes Thick Wood & Steel in Combat Tests
Sputnik International
The new multi-projectile ammunition ‘Mnogotochie’ (‘Ellipsis’) from Rostec’s High Precision Systems delivers devastating penetrating power while remaining incredibly simple to use — even for beginners.
2026-07-03T13:49+0000
2026-07-03T13:49+0000
2026-07-03T13:49+0000
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In combat tests of the new cartridge, a non-professional shooter took down a moving first-person view drone at 50 meters on his very first shot using a standard AK-74M - as if it were a static target at point-blank range, according to Rostec.In crushing penetration tests, the 5.45 mm version punched straight through a 25 mm raw pine plank from 50 meters.As for the 7.62 mm version, it achieved the same from 100 meters and ripped through an additional 0.8 mm steel plate stacked on top.Not a single misfire occurred during the entire test day. Furthermore, no weapon modifications are needed: the cartridge works seamlessly with any standard assault rifle, even with a suppressor attached.Unlike conventional bullets, the cartridge’s three striking elements lose dangerous energy beyond 500 meters, making it safer for use in urban environments.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russia-upgrades-ak-rifle-into-triple-tap-drone-slayer-1124388087.html
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Russia's Game-Changing Anti-Drone Cartridge Crushes Thick Wood & Steel in Combat Tests
Sputnik International
Russia's Game-Changing Anti-Drone Cartridge Crushes Thick Wood & Steel in Combat Tests
2026-07-03T13:49+0000
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russia, military & intelligence, rostec, drones, ak-74m
russia, military & intelligence, rostec, drones, ak-74m
Russia's Game-Changing Anti-Drone Cartridge Crushes Thick Wood & Steel in Combat Tests
The new multi-projectile ammunition ‘Mnogotochie’ (‘Ellipsis’) from Rostec’s High Precision Systems delivers devastating penetrating power while remaining incredibly simple to use — even for beginners.
In combat tests of the new cartridge
, a non-professional shooter took down a moving first-person view drone at 50 meters on his very first shot using a standard AK-74M - as if it were a static target at point-blank range, according to Rostec.
In crushing penetration tests, the 5.45 mm version punched straight through a 25 mm raw pine plank from 50 meters.
As for the 7.62 mm version, it achieved the same from 100 meters and ripped through an additional 0.8 mm steel plate stacked on top.
Not a single misfire occurred during the entire test day.
Furthermore, no weapon modifications are needed: the cartridge works seamlessly with any standard assault rifle, even with a suppressor attached.
Unlike conventional bullets, the cartridge’s three striking elements lose dangerous energy beyond 500 meters, making it safer for use in urban environments.