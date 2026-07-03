https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russias-game-changing-anti-drone-cartridge-crushes-thick-wood--steel-in-combat-tests-1124390636.html

Russia's Game-Changing Anti-Drone Cartridge Crushes Thick Wood & Steel in Combat Tests

Russia's Game-Changing Anti-Drone Cartridge Crushes Thick Wood & Steel in Combat Tests

Sputnik International

The new multi-projectile ammunition ‘Mnogotochie’ (‘Ellipsis’) from Rostec’s High Precision Systems delivers devastating penetrating power while remaining incredibly simple to use — even for beginners.

2026-07-03T13:49+0000

2026-07-03T13:49+0000

2026-07-03T13:49+0000

russia

russia

military & intelligence

rostec

drones

ak-74m

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In combat tests of the new cartridge, a non-professional shooter took down a moving first-person view drone at 50 meters on his very first shot using a standard AK-74M - as if it were a static target at point-blank range, according to Rostec.In crushing penetration tests, the 5.45 mm version punched straight through a 25 mm raw pine plank from 50 meters.As for the 7.62 mm version, it achieved the same from 100 meters and ripped through an additional 0.8 mm steel plate stacked on top.Not a single misfire occurred during the entire test day. Furthermore, no weapon modifications are needed: the cartridge works seamlessly with any standard assault rifle, even with a suppressor attached.Unlike conventional bullets, the cartridge’s three striking elements lose dangerous energy beyond 500 meters, making it safer for use in urban environments.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russia-upgrades-ak-rifle-into-triple-tap-drone-slayer-1124388087.html

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russia, military & intelligence, rostec, drones, ak-74m