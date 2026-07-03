https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukrainian-strikes-claim-almost-8500-civilian-lives-in-russia---russian-official-1124389222.html
Ukrainian Strikes Claim Almost 8,500 Civilian Lives in Russia - Russian Official
Ukrainian Strikes Claim Almost 8,500 Civilian Lives in Russia - Russian Official
Sputnik International
Almost 8,500 Russian civilians have been killed and 22,500 people have been injured by the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces since February 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Friday.
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"From February 2022 to June 30, 2026, the number of injured has already reached 30,913 people, of whom almost 8,434 people died," Miroshnik said at a briefing. From April to June, 422 Russian civilians were killed and more than 2,500 were injured by Ukrainian troops' attacks, the ambassador-at-large said, adding that 371 civilians were killed and 2,300 were injured in drone attacks during the given period. Other Statements
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Ukrainian Strikes Claim Almost 8,500 Civilian Lives in Russia - Russian Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 8,500 Russian civilians have been killed and 22,500 people have been injured by the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces since February 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Friday.
"From February 2022 to June 30, 2026, the number of injured has already reached 30,913 people, of whom almost 8,434 people died," Miroshnik said at a briefing.
From April to June, 422 Russian civilians were killed and more than 2,500 were injured by Ukrainian troops' attacks, the ambassador-at-large said, adding that 371 civilians were killed and 2,300 were injured in drone attacks during the given period.
"Since February 2022, Ukrainian militants have the blood of at least 1,336 minor children on their hands, of whom at least 264 children have died. Since 2014, the number of injured minors has reached 2,218 children: 1,845 injured, 373 killed," Miroshnik said.
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