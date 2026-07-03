https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukrainian-strikes-claim-almost-8500-civilian-lives-in-russia---russian-official-1124389222.html

Ukrainian Strikes Claim Almost 8,500 Civilian Lives in Russia - Russian Official

Ukrainian Strikes Claim Almost 8,500 Civilian Lives in Russia - Russian Official

Sputnik International

Almost 8,500 Russian civilians have been killed and 22,500 people have been injured by the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces since February 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Friday.

2026-07-03T09:13+0000

2026-07-03T09:13+0000

2026-07-03T09:13+0000

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"From February 2022 to June 30, 2026, the number of injured has already reached 30,913 people, of whom almost 8,434 people died," Miroshnik said at a briefing. From April to June, 422 Russian civilians were killed and more than 2,500 were injured by Ukrainian troops' attacks, the ambassador-at-large said, adding that 371 civilians were killed and 2,300 were injured in drone attacks during the given period. Other Statements

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/ukraine-attacks-belarusian-bus-in-russias-bryansk-region-with-19-aboard-1124387427.html

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