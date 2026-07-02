https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/ukraine-attacks-belarusian-bus-in-russias-bryansk-region-with-19-aboard-1124387427.html
Ukraine Attacks Belarusian Bus in Russia's Bryansk Region With 19 Aboard
Ukraine Attacks Belarusian Bus in Russia's Bryansk Region With 19 Aboard
Sputnik International
Two residents of Belarus were injured and received medical assistance.
2026-07-02T12:57+0000
2026-07-02T12:57+0000
2026-07-02T12:57+0000
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"The drone attack on the passenger bus is part of a calculated strategy by Ukraine that could not have taken place without the approval of its Western sponsors," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.Earlier, on June 17, Ukraine deliberately struck a bus carrying a youth football team from Belarus near the Russian border city of Bryansk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-commits-terrorist-attack-by-striking-bus-with-children-in-russias-bryansk---kremlin-1124323002.html
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minsk, bryansk region, anapa, ukraine, attack, strike, russia, bus, children
Ukraine Attacks Belarusian Bus in Russia's Bryansk Region With 19 Aboard
Two residents of Belarus were injured and received medical assistance.
"The drone attack on the passenger bus
is part of a calculated strategy by Ukraine that could not have taken place without the approval of its Western sponsors," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.
Earlier, on June 17, Ukraine deliberately struck a bus carrying a youth football team from Belarus near the Russian border city of Bryansk.