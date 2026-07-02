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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/ukraine-attacks-belarusian-bus-in-russias-bryansk-region-with-19-aboard-1124387427.html
Ukraine Attacks Belarusian Bus in Russia's Bryansk Region With 19 Aboard 
Ukraine Attacks Belarusian Bus in Russia's Bryansk Region With 19 Aboard 
Sputnik International
Two residents of Belarus were injured and received medical assistance.
2026-07-02T12:57+0000
2026-07-02T12:57+0000
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"The drone attack on the passenger bus is part of a calculated strategy by Ukraine that could not have taken place without the approval of its Western sponsors," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.Earlier, on June 17, Ukraine deliberately struck a bus carrying a youth football team from Belarus near the Russian border city of Bryansk.
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Ukraine Attacks Belarusian Bus in Russia's Bryansk Region With 19 Aboard 

12:57 GMT 02.07.2026
© Sputnik / Bryansk Region acting governor's press service  / Go to the mediabankThe aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on a bus with Belarusian children near Bryansk
The aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on a bus with Belarusian children near Bryansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2026
© Sputnik / Bryansk Region acting governor's press service
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Two residents of Belarus were injured and received medical assistance.
"The drone attack on the passenger bus is part of a calculated strategy by Ukraine that could not have taken place without the approval of its Western sponsors," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.
Earlier, on June 17, Ukraine deliberately struck a bus carrying a youth football team from Belarus near the Russian border city of Bryansk.
An instructor from the Ukrainian company General Cherry demonstrates the operation of an anti-air interceptor drone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
Russia
Ukraine Commits Terrorist Attack by Striking Bus With Children in Russia's Bryansk - Kremlin
17 June, 13:42 GMT
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