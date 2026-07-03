https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/us-coast-guard-to-purchase-six-state-of-art-icebreakers-for-33bln---authorities-1124388685.html
US Coast Guard to Purchase Six State-of-Art Icebreakers for $3.3Bln - Authorities
US Coast Guard to Purchase Six State-of-Art Icebreakers for $3.3Bln - Authorities
Sputnik International
The United States Coast Guard has awarded contracts worth $3.3 billion for the construction and delivery of six state-of-the-art Arctic icebreakers, the US Department of Homeland Security announced.
2026-07-03T07:22+0000
2026-07-03T07:22+0000
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"The contracts are awarded to Bollinger Shipyards Lockport, L.L.C. of Lockport, Louisiana for four ASCs, valued at approximately $2.2 billion, and Rauma Marine Constructions Oy of Rauma, Finland for two ASCs, valued at approximately $1.1 billion," the department said in a statement. The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2028, and all six vessels are expected to be delivered by 2031. The program to build the newest icebreakers, the Arctic Security Cutters, is a cornerstone of the Coast Guard’s strategy to protect US sovereignty, ensure the security of critical shipping lanes, safeguard energy and mineral resources, and counter the presence of adversaries in the Arctic.
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US Coast Guard to Purchase Six State-of-Art Icebreakers for $3.3Bln - Authorities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States Coast Guard has awarded contracts worth $3.3 billion for the construction and delivery of six state-of-the-art Arctic icebreakers, the US Department of Homeland Security announced.
"The contracts are awarded to Bollinger Shipyards Lockport, L.L.C. of Lockport, Louisiana for four ASCs, valued at approximately $2.2 billion, and Rauma Marine Constructions Oy of Rauma, Finland for two ASCs, valued at approximately $1.1 billion," the department said in a statement.
The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2028, and all six vessels are expected to be delivered by 2031.
The program to build the newest icebreakers, the Arctic Security Cutters, is a cornerstone of the Coast Guard’s strategy to protect US sovereignty, ensure the security of critical shipping lanes, safeguard energy and mineral resources, and counter the presence of adversaries in the Arctic.