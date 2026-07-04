https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/iaeas-access-to-iranian-facilities-depends-on-us-iran-talks---grossi-1124393827.html
IAEA's Access to Iranian Facilities Depends on US-Iran Talks - Grossi
IAEA's Access to Iranian Facilities Depends on US-Iran Talks - Grossi
Sputnik International
The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) access to Iranian facilities depends on negotiations between the United States and Iran, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told RIA Novosti.
2026-07-04T07:43+0000
2026-07-04T07:43+0000
2026-07-04T07:43+0000
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"This access has not been possible so far. But here, I think we need to be aware of the fact that this thing gets a little bit, I would say, connected or dependent in a certain sense, even informally, but in reality, this is the case, influenced, as I was saying, by the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran around a Memorandum of Understanding," Grossi said. Following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran limited cooperation with the IAEA and access to nuclear facilities, stating that all decisions regarding interaction with the organization are made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/iaea-believes-enriched-uranium-stockpiles-stored-at-irans-nuclear-facilities---grossi-1124388283.html
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IAEA's Access to Iranian Facilities Depends on US-Iran Talks - Grossi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) access to Iranian facilities depends on negotiations between the United States and Iran, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told RIA Novosti.
"This access has not been possible so far. But here, I think we need to be aware of the fact that this thing gets a little bit, I would say, connected or dependent in a certain sense, even informally, but in reality, this is the case, influenced, as I was saying, by the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran around a Memorandum of Understanding," Grossi said.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran limited cooperation with the IAEA and access to nuclear facilities, stating that all decisions regarding interaction with the organization are made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.