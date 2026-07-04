https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/iaeas-access-to-iranian-facilities-depends-on-us-iran-talks---grossi-1124393827.html

IAEA's Access to Iranian Facilities Depends on US-Iran Talks - Grossi

IAEA's Access to Iranian Facilities Depends on US-Iran Talks - Grossi

Sputnik International

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) access to Iranian facilities depends on negotiations between the United States and Iran, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told RIA Novosti.

2026-07-04T07:43+0000

2026-07-04T07:43+0000

2026-07-04T07:43+0000

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"This access has not been possible so far. But here, I think we need to be aware of the fact that this thing gets a little bit, I would say, connected or dependent in a certain sense, even informally, but in reality, this is the case, influenced, as I was saying, by the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran around a Memorandum of Understanding," Grossi said. Following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran limited cooperation with the IAEA and access to nuclear facilities, stating that all decisions regarding interaction with the organization are made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/iaea-believes-enriched-uranium-stockpiles-stored-at-irans-nuclear-facilities---grossi-1124388283.html

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