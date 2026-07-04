International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/iaeas-access-to-iranian-facilities-depends-on-us-iran-talks---grossi-1124393827.html
IAEA's Access to Iranian Facilities Depends on US-Iran Talks - Grossi
IAEA's Access to Iranian Facilities Depends on US-Iran Talks - Grossi
Sputnik International
The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) access to Iranian facilities depends on negotiations between the United States and Iran, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told RIA Novosti.
2026-07-04T07:43+0000
2026-07-04T07:43+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
us
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106574/07/1065740709_0:0:5081:2859_1920x0_80_0_0_de707a9b2d031168c0986d2b7ecc4183.jpg
"This access has not been possible so far. But here, I think we need to be aware of the fact that this thing gets a little bit, I would say, connected or dependent in a certain sense, even informally, but in reality, this is the case, influenced, as I was saying, by the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran around a Memorandum of Understanding," Grossi said. Following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran limited cooperation with the IAEA and access to nuclear facilities, stating that all decisions regarding interaction with the organization are made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/iaea-believes-enriched-uranium-stockpiles-stored-at-irans-nuclear-facilities---grossi-1124388283.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106574/07/1065740709_24:0:4451:3320_1920x0_80_0_0_51c1bb91afe639e2a9435d17c5710a2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, international atomic energy agency (iaea)
iran, us, international atomic energy agency (iaea)

IAEA's Access to Iranian Facilities Depends on US-Iran Talks - Grossi

07:43 GMT 04.07.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos BarriaA staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos Barria
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) access to Iranian facilities depends on negotiations between the United States and Iran, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told RIA Novosti.
"This access has not been possible so far. But here, I think we need to be aware of the fact that this thing gets a little bit, I would say, connected or dependent in a certain sense, even informally, but in reality, this is the case, influenced, as I was saying, by the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran around a Memorandum of Understanding," Grossi said.

Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
IAEA Believes Enriched Uranium Stockpiles Stored at Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Grossi
Yesterday, 03:59 GMT
Following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran limited cooperation with the IAEA and access to nuclear facilities, stating that all decisions regarding interaction with the organization are made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала