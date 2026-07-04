https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/putin-betting-on-attrition-to-outlast-ukraine-and-west-military-expert-1124397015.html

Putin Betting on Attrition to Outlast Ukraine and West – Military Expert

Putin Betting on Attrition to Outlast Ukraine and West – Military Expert

Sputnik International

With its superior industrial base and ability to maintain larger numbers of trained soldiers, Russia can maintain pressure on both Ukraine and its backers until either of them cracks, USMC veteran and geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.

2026-07-04T17:00+0000

2026-07-04T17:00+0000

2026-07-04T17:00+0000

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Russia has been able to hit highly expensive and difficult-to-replace military hardware transferred to Ukraine, as well as industrial facilities, command centers and dual-use infrastructureRussian attacks are degrading Ukraine “faster than either it itself or its Western sponsors can replenish manpower, equipment, and ammunition”Western military production or the scale of Ukrainian drone attacks have so far failed to match those of Russia’sDuring the meeting with Russia’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Vladimir Putin ordered the continuation of strikes against military targets in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russias-game-changing-anti-drone-cartridge-crushes-thick-wood--steel-in-combat-tests-1124390636.html

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