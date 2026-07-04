https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-ultimately-is-going-to-retake-kiev--ex-cia-officer-1124392381.html

'Russia Ultimately Is Going to Retake Kiev” — Ex-CIA Officer

'Russia Ultimately Is Going to Retake Kiev” — Ex-CIA Officer

Sputnik International

“They will also retake Odessa. They will push to the Dnepr River and possibly in certain locations extend beyond that,” retired CIA intelligence officer and former State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik, commenting on Russia’s recent liberation of Konstantinovka.

2026-07-04T04:50+0000

2026-07-04T04:50+0000

2026-07-04T05:06+0000

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President Vladimir Putin has made clear that Russian forces must minimize civilian casualties, while Western attacks deeper into Russian territory will only lead Russia to expand the security buffer zone further, the analyst noted.Johnson said the liberation of Konstantinovka puts Russian forces in position to envelop Slavyansk and Kramatorsk — the two remaining Ukrainian strongholds in the Donetsk People’s Republic.The conflict has entered a new phase, with Russia pressing more aggressively while Western escalation only hardens Russian resolve, Johnson stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russian-army-fully-liberates-konstantinovka--kremlin-1124392028.html

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Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

'Russia Ultimately Is Going to Retake Kiev' — Ex-CIA Officer Sputnik International Retired CIA intelligence officer and former State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik that Russia is expanding its security buffer zone while continuing operations to secure the Donetsk People’s Republic and push west in Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Kherson regions. 2026-07-04T04:50+0000 true PT6M13S

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