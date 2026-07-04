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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-us-capable-of-finding-solutions-to-most-complex-global-problems---lavrov-1124393720.html
Russia, US Capable of Finding Solutions to Most Complex Global Problems - Lavrov
Russia, US Capable of Finding Solutions to Most Complex Global Problems - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia and the US are capable of finding effective solutions to the most complex global and regional problems by building an honest dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of independence of the United States.
2026-07-04T07:23+0000
2026-07-04T07:23+0000
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"I am confident that by building an honest dialogue in the spirit of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, based on mutual consideration of fundamental national interests, Russia and the United States are able to achieve significant results and jointly find effective solutions to the most complex global and regional problems," the statement read. Lavrov also congratulated the American people on the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, wishing them peace and prosperity.
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Russia, US Capable of Finding Solutions to Most Complex Global Problems - Lavrov

07:23 GMT 04.07.2026
© AFP 2023 / MLADEN ANTONOVThis photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport
This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
© AFP 2023 / MLADEN ANTONOV
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the US are capable of finding effective solutions to the most complex global and regional problems by building an honest dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of independence of the United States.
"I am confident that by building an honest dialogue in the spirit of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, based on mutual consideration of fundamental national interests, Russia and the United States are able to achieve significant results and jointly find effective solutions to the most complex global and regional problems," the statement read.
Lavrov also congratulated the American people on the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, wishing them peace and prosperity.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the Open Dialogue Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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