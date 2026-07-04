https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-us-capable-of-finding-solutions-to-most-complex-global-problems---lavrov-1124393720.html

Russia, US Capable of Finding Solutions to Most Complex Global Problems - Lavrov

Russia, US Capable of Finding Solutions to Most Complex Global Problems - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia and the US are capable of finding effective solutions to the most complex global and regional problems by building an honest dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of independence of the United States.

2026-07-04T07:23+0000

2026-07-04T07:23+0000

2026-07-04T07:23+0000

world

russia

us

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105609/91/1056099190_0:0:2501:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_f5bb4f732d7a003c0bdfa0e92640e31b.jpg

"I am confident that by building an honest dialogue in the spirit of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, based on mutual consideration of fundamental national interests, Russia and the United States are able to achieve significant results and jointly find effective solutions to the most complex global and regional problems," the statement read. Lavrov also congratulated the American people on the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, wishing them peace and prosperity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-us-bear-special-responsibility-for-ensuring-security-stability-on-global-stage---putin-1124393538.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, sergey lavrov