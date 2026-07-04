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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-defense-ministry-shows-footage-from-liberated-konstantinovka-1124392908.html
Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka
Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing Russian servicemen and Russian flags in different areas of liberated Konstantinovka.
2026-07-04T05:05+0000
2026-07-04T05:05+0000
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Troops of the Russian Yug Battlegroup unfurled Russian flags in the Yuzhny, Tsinkovy and Central districts, as well as in Ukrainian Khutor, Krasny Gorodok, Nakhalovka, the Historic Center, the 2nd Microdistrict, near the Megatex, Avtosteklo and Stroysteklo factories, and at the railway station.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full liberation of Konstantinovka and called the city’s liberation a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.Konstantinovka is one of most important logistics and defensive hubs in northern Donbass. Together with Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, it forms a heavily fortified belt that supports Ukrainian operations across the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russian-army-fully-liberates-konstantinovka--kremlin-1124392028.html
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Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing Russian servicemen and Russian flags in different areas of liberated Konstantinovka.
2026-07-04T05:05+0000
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konstantinovka, russian defense ministry, donetsk people’s republic, russia, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, russian forces, video

Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka

05:05 GMT 04.07.2026
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The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing Russian servicemen and Russian flags in different areas of liberated Konstantinovka.
Troops of the Russian Yug Battlegroup unfurled Russian flags in the Yuzhny, Tsinkovy and Central districts, as well as in Ukrainian Khutor, Krasny Gorodok, Nakhalovka, the Historic Center, the 2nd Microdistrict, near the Megatex, Avtosteklo and Stroysteklo factories, and at the railway station.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full liberation of Konstantinovka and called the city’s liberation a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Konstantinovka is one of most important logistics and defensive hubs in northern Donbass. Together with Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, it forms a heavily fortified belt that supports Ukrainian operations across the region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the Open Dialogue Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Fully Liberates Konstantinovka — Kremlin
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