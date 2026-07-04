https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-defense-ministry-shows-footage-from-liberated-konstantinovka-1124392908.html
Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka
Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing Russian servicemen and Russian flags in different areas of liberated Konstantinovka.
2026-07-04T05:05+0000
2026-07-04T05:05+0000
2026-07-04T05:05+0000
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Troops of the Russian Yug Battlegroup unfurled Russian flags in the Yuzhny, Tsinkovy and Central districts, as well as in Ukrainian Khutor, Krasny Gorodok, Nakhalovka, the Historic Center, the 2nd Microdistrict, near the Megatex, Avtosteklo and Stroysteklo factories, and at the railway station.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full liberation of Konstantinovka and called the city’s liberation a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.Konstantinovka is one of most important logistics and defensive hubs in northern Donbass. Together with Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, it forms a heavily fortified belt that supports Ukrainian operations across the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russian-army-fully-liberates-konstantinovka--kremlin-1124392028.html
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Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing Russian servicemen and Russian flags in different areas of liberated Konstantinovka.
2026-07-04T05:05+0000
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konstantinovka, russian defense ministry, donetsk people’s republic, russia, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, russian forces, video
Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing Russian servicemen and Russian flags in different areas of liberated Konstantinovka.
Troops of the Russian Yug Battlegroup unfurled Russian flags in the Yuzhny, Tsinkovy and Central districts, as well as in Ukrainian Khutor, Krasny Gorodok, Nakhalovka, the Historic Center, the 2nd Microdistrict, near the Megatex, Avtosteklo and Stroysteklo factories, and at the railway station.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full liberation of Konstantinovka and called the city’s liberation a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Konstantinovka is one of most important logistics and defensive hubs in northern Donbass. Together with Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, it forms a heavily fortified belt that supports Ukrainian operations across the region.