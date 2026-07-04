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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advancing-on-all-fronts-took-29-settlements-in-june--gerasimov-1124392742.html
Russian Forces Advancing on All Fronts, Took 29 Settlements in June — Gerasimov
Russian Forces Advancing on All Fronts, Took 29 Settlements in June — Gerasimov
Sputnik International
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces are advancing on all fronts in the special military operation zone.
2026-07-04T04:56+0000
2026-07-04T04:56+0000
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Key points from Gerasimov’s report:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russian-army-fully-liberates-konstantinovka--kremlin-1124392028.html
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Russian Forces Advancing on All Fronts, Took 29 Settlements in June — Gerasimov

04:56 GMT 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces are advancing on all fronts in the special military operation zone.
Key points from Gerasimov’s report:
Russian forces took control of 29 settlements and 636 square kilometers of territory in June.
Russian Tsentr Battlegroup forces pushed the front line 8 kilometers away from Krasnoarmeysk.
The liberation of Krasny Liman, described as an important administrative center and major logistics hub, is nearing completion.
Ukrainian forces are making unsuccessful attempts to break through into Kupyansk.
Russian Sever Battlegroup forces continue expanding the security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions.
Gerasimov also reported that, amid a lack of success, the Kiev regime is trying to convince Western sponsors that it has seized the initiative.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the Open Dialogue Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Fully Liberates Konstantinovka — Kremlin
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