https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advancing-on-all-fronts-took-29-settlements-in-june--gerasimov-1124392742.html

Russian Forces Advancing on All Fronts, Took 29 Settlements in June — Gerasimov

Russian Forces Advancing on All Fronts, Took 29 Settlements in June — Gerasimov

Sputnik International

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces are advancing on all fronts in the special military operation zone.

2026-07-04T04:56+0000

2026-07-04T04:56+0000

2026-07-04T04:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

valery gerasimov

russia

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

russian forces

liberation

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Key points from Gerasimov’s report:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russian-army-fully-liberates-konstantinovka--kremlin-1124392028.html

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valery gerasimov, russia, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, russian forces, liberation