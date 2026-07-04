https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advancing-on-all-fronts-took-29-settlements-in-june--gerasimov-1124392742.html
Russian Forces Advancing on All Fronts, Took 29 Settlements in June — Gerasimov
Russian Forces Advancing on All Fronts, Took 29 Settlements in June — Gerasimov
Sputnik International
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces are advancing on all fronts in the special military operation zone.
2026-07-04T04:56+0000
2026-07-04T04:56+0000
2026-07-04T04:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
valery gerasimov
russia
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
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Key points from Gerasimov’s report:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russian-army-fully-liberates-konstantinovka--kremlin-1124392028.html
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valery gerasimov, russia, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, russian forces, liberation
Russian Forces Advancing on All Fronts, Took 29 Settlements in June — Gerasimov
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces are advancing on all fronts in the special military operation zone.
Key points from Gerasimov’s report:
Russian forces took control of 29 settlements and 636 square kilometers of territory in June.
Russian Tsentr Battlegroup forces pushed the front line 8 kilometers away from Krasnoarmeysk.
The liberation of Krasny Liman, described as an important administrative center and major logistics hub, is nearing completion.
Ukrainian forces are making unsuccessful attempts to break through into Kupyansk.
Russian Sever Battlegroup forces continue expanding the security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions.
Gerasimov also reported that, amid a lack of success, the Kiev regime is trying to convince Western sponsors that it has seized the initiative.