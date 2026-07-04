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Russian Forces Strike Kantserovka Oil Depot in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Strike Kantserovka Oil Depot in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck an oil depot in Kantserovka in the Zaporozhye Region using Geran-4 and Gerbera drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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"In order to reduce the military and economic potential of the enemy, strikes were carried out against the Kantserovka oil depot near the Vysokogornoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region using the Geran-4 and Gerbera unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read. The depot was significantly damaged, the ministry added.Russian forces has also struck a fuel and lubricant storage facility used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region with a Geran-4 drone, the Russian Defense Ministrysaid.
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Russian Forces Strike Kantserovka Oil Depot in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck an oil depot in Kantserovka in the Zaporozhye Region using Geran-4 and Gerbera drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In order to reduce the military and economic potential of the enemy, strikes were carried out against the Kantserovka oil depot near the Vysokogornoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region using the Geran-4 and Gerbera unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.
The depot was significantly damaged, the ministry added.
Russian forces has also struck a fuel and lubricant storage facility used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region with a Geran-4 drone, the Russian Defense Ministrysaid.
"Drone operators struck a petroleum, oils and lubricants storage facility used by the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Panyutino [Lymanivka] in the Kharkov region using a Geran-4 unmanned aerial vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.