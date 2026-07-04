https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-strike-kantserovka-oil-depot-in-zaporozhye-region-1124394792.html

Russian Forces Strike Kantserovka Oil Depot in Zaporozhye Region

Russian Forces Strike Kantserovka Oil Depot in Zaporozhye Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck an oil depot in Kantserovka in the Zaporozhye Region using Geran-4 and Gerbera drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-07-04T11:08+0000

2026-07-04T11:08+0000

2026-07-04T11:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

zaporozhye region

kharkov

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467608_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_49e7c4db07a2298630224c0f90ce2f82.jpg

"In order to reduce the military and economic potential of the enemy, strikes were carried out against the Kantserovka oil depot near the Vysokogornoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region using the Geran-4 and Gerbera unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read. The depot was significantly damaged, the ministry added.Russian forces has also struck a fuel and lubricant storage facility used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region with a Geran-4 drone, the Russian Defense Ministrysaid.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html

russia

zaporozhye region

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, zaporozhye region, kharkov, russian defense ministry