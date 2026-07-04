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Russian Forces Strike Kantserovka Oil Depot in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Strike Kantserovka Oil Depot in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck an oil depot in Kantserovka in the Zaporozhye Region using Geran-4 and Gerbera drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-07-04T11:08+0000
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"In order to reduce the military and economic potential of the enemy, strikes were carried out against the Kantserovka oil depot near the Vysokogornoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region using the Geran-4 and Gerbera unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read. The depot was significantly damaged, the ministry added.Russian forces has also struck a fuel and lubricant storage facility used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region with a Geran-4 drone, the Russian Defense Ministrysaid.
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Russian Forces Strike Kantserovka Oil Depot in Zaporozhye Region

11:08 GMT 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman honing his skills at a shooting range in the special op zone
A Russian serviceman honing his skills at a shooting range in the special op zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck an oil depot in Kantserovka in the Zaporozhye Region using Geran-4 and Gerbera drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In order to reduce the military and economic potential of the enemy, strikes were carried out against the Kantserovka oil depot near the Vysokogornoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region using the Geran-4 and Gerbera unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.
The depot was significantly damaged, the ministry added.
Russian forces has also struck a fuel and lubricant storage facility used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region with a Geran-4 drone, the Russian Defense Ministrysaid.
"Drone operators struck a petroleum, oils and lubricants storage facility used by the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Panyutino [Lymanivka] in the Kharkov region using a Geran-4 unmanned aerial vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.
DPR militia members engrossed in battle with Ukrainian forces in the Maryinka settlement near Donetsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka
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