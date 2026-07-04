https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html

Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka

Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka

Sputnik International

Liberated Konstantinovka is the key to Ukraine’s last stronghold in Donbass - the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy said.

2026-07-04T08:24+0000

2026-07-04T08:24+0000

2026-07-04T08:24+0000

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"As a result of the active offensive operations of units of the Yug battlegroup in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction, the city of Konstantinovka has been liberated. This is a major industrial and logistics hub, which is the key to the last stronghold of Ukraine in Donbass - the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration," he said during the briefing.Other Statements:Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full liberation of Konstantinovka and called the city’s liberation a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/while-zelensky-spun-lies-russia-liberated-konstantinovka---russian-foreign-ministry-spox-1124393238.html

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