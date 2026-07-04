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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka
Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka
Sputnik International
Liberated Konstantinovka is the key to Ukraine’s last stronghold in Donbass - the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy said.
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"As a result of the active offensive operations of units of the Yug battlegroup in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction, the city of Konstantinovka has been liberated. This is a major industrial and logistics hub, which is the key to the last stronghold of Ukraine in Donbass - the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration," he said during the briefing.Other Statements:Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full liberation of Konstantinovka and called the city’s liberation a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
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Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka

08:24 GMT 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Mihail Andronik / Go to the mediabankDPR militia members engrossed in battle with Ukrainian forces in the Maryinka settlement near Donetsk.
DPR militia members engrossed in battle with Ukrainian forces in the Maryinka settlement near Donetsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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Liberated Konstantinovka is the key to Ukraine’s last stronghold in Donbass - the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy said.
"As a result of the active offensive operations of units of the Yug battlegroup in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction, the city of Konstantinovka has been liberated. This is a major industrial and logistics hub, which is the key to the last stronghold of Ukraine in Donbass - the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration," he said during the briefing.

Other Statements:

City was the most fortified and deeply echeloned defense area of Ukraine, its forces had been strengthening the defenses since 2014 and actively reinforced them after the liberation of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut)
Konstantinovka was one of four "fortress cities," along with Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkovka, forming Ukraine’s main defensive line in Donbass
Forces of the Yug battlegroup are completing the clearance of the city's neighborhoods of small groups and lone Ukrainian militants
Ukraine lost approximately 13.5 thousand soldiers, 14 tanks, and 200 artillery pieces in the battles for the city
Troops of the Zapad battlegroup are completing the liberation of the city of Krasny Liman in the DPR
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full liberation of Konstantinovka and called the city’s liberation a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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While Zelensky Spun Lies, Russia Liberated Konstantinovka - Russian Foreign Ministry Spox
05:18 GMT
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