https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html
Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka
Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka
Sputnik International
Liberated Konstantinovka is the key to Ukraine’s last stronghold in Donbass - the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy said.
2026-07-04T08:24+0000
2026-07-04T08:24+0000
2026-07-04T08:24+0000
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"As a result of the active offensive operations of units of the Yug battlegroup in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction, the city of Konstantinovka has been liberated. This is a major industrial and logistics hub, which is the key to the last stronghold of Ukraine in Donbass - the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration," he said during the briefing.Other Statements:Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full liberation of Konstantinovka and called the city’s liberation a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/while-zelensky-spun-lies-russia-liberated-konstantinovka---russian-foreign-ministry-spox-1124393238.html
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russia, ukraine, konstantinovka, donbass, donetsk people’s republic
Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka
Liberated Konstantinovka is the key to Ukraine’s last stronghold in Donbass - the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy said.
"As a result of the active offensive operations of units of the Yug battlegroup in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction, the city of Konstantinovka has been liberated. This is a major industrial and logistics hub, which is the key to the last stronghold of Ukraine in Donbass - the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration
," he said during the briefing.
City was the most fortified and deeply echeloned defense area of Ukraine, its forces had been strengthening the defenses since 2014 and actively reinforced them after the liberation of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut)
Konstantinovka was one of four "fortress cities," along with Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkovka, forming Ukraine’s main defensive line in Donbass
Forces of the Yug battlegroup
are completing the clearance of the city's neighborhoods of small groups and lone Ukrainian militants
Ukraine lost approximately 13.5 thousand soldiers, 14 tanks, and 200 artillery pieces in the battles for the city
Troops of the Zapad battlegroup
are completing the liberation of the city of Krasny Liman in the DPR
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full liberation of Konstantinovka and called the city’s liberation a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.