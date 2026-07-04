https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russias-defense-minister-praises-yug-battlegroup-soldiers-for-konstantinovka-liberation-1124395378.html
Russia's Defense Minister Praises Yug Battlegroup Soldiers for Konstantinovka Liberation
Russia's Defense Minister Praises Yug Battlegroup Soldiers for Konstantinovka Liberation
Sputnik International
Russia's Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov expressed gratitude to the troops for successfully accomplishing their combat objectives and for their dedication to combat duty, expressing confidence that they would continue to fulfill all missions with honor, defend national interests, and ensure Russia's security.
2026-07-04T12:44+0000
2026-07-04T12:44+0000
2026-07-04T12:44+0000
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"Your bold and decisive actions make it possible to successfully push back the enemy and make a huge contribution to the overall advance of the Yug Battlegroup," Belousov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html
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Russia's Defense Minister Praises Yug Battlegroup Soldiers for Konstantinovka Liberation
Russia's Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov expressed gratitude to the troops for successfully accomplishing their combat objectives and for their dedication to combat duty, expressing confidence that they would continue to fulfill all missions with honor, defend national interests, and ensure Russia's security.
"Your bold and decisive actions make it possible to successfully push back the enemy and make a huge contribution to the overall advance of the Yug Battlegroup," Belousov said.