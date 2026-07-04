https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russias-defense-minister-praises-yug-battlegroup-soldiers-for-konstantinovka-liberation-1124395378.html

Russia's Defense Minister Praises Yug Battlegroup Soldiers for Konstantinovka Liberation

Russia's Defense Minister Praises Yug Battlegroup Soldiers for Konstantinovka Liberation

Sputnik International

Russia's Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov expressed gratitude to the troops for successfully accomplishing their combat objectives and for their dedication to combat duty, expressing confidence that they would continue to fulfill all missions with honor, defend national interests, and ensure Russia's security.

2026-07-04T12:44+0000

2026-07-04T12:44+0000

2026-07-04T12:44+0000

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"Your bold and decisive actions make it possible to successfully push back the enemy and make a huge contribution to the overall advance of the Yug Battlegroup," Belousov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html

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