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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russias-defense-minister-praises-yug-battlegroup-soldiers-for-konstantinovka-liberation-1124395378.html
Russia's Defense Minister Praises Yug Battlegroup Soldiers for Konstantinovka Liberation
Russia's Defense Minister Praises Yug Battlegroup Soldiers for Konstantinovka Liberation
Sputnik International
Russia's Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov expressed gratitude to the troops for successfully accomplishing their combat objectives and for their dedication to combat duty, expressing confidence that they would continue to fulfill all missions with honor, defend national interests, and ensure Russia's security.
2026-07-04T12:44+0000
2026-07-04T12:44+0000
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"Your bold and decisive actions make it possible to successfully push back the enemy and make a huge contribution to the overall advance of the Yug Battlegroup," Belousov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html
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Russia's Defense Minister Praises Yug Battlegroup Soldiers for Konstantinovka Liberation

12:44 GMT 04.07.2026
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, file photo.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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Russia's Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov expressed gratitude to the troops for successfully accomplishing their combat objectives and for their dedication to combat duty, expressing confidence that they would continue to fulfill all missions with honor, defend national interests, and ensure Russia's security.
"Your bold and decisive actions make it possible to successfully push back the enemy and make a huge contribution to the overall advance of the Yug Battlegroup," Belousov said.
DPR militia members engrossed in battle with Ukrainian forces in the Maryinka settlement near Donetsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka
08:24 GMT
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