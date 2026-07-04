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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/us-gives-iran-week-off---trump--1124393935.html
US Gives Iran 'Week Off' - Trump
US Gives Iran 'Week Off' - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claims that Washington gave Iran a "week off" for the funeral of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei.
2026-07-04T07:43+0000
2026-07-04T07:43+0000
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"We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said. The farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Khamenei began on July 3 - with a separate event for foreign guests, political and public figures. The main part of the funeral will take place from July 4 to 9 in several cities across Iran. It will conclude with the ayatollah's burial in his hometown of Mashhad.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/trump-claims-iran-agreed-during-negotiations-on-almost-everything-us-wanted-1124388391.html
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US Gives Iran 'Week Off' - Trump

07:43 GMT 04.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump claims that Washington gave Iran a "week off" for the funeral of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei.
"We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said.
The farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Khamenei began on July 3 - with a separate event for foreign guests, political and public figures. The main part of the funeral will take place from July 4 to 9 in several cities across Iran. It will conclude with the ayatollah's burial in his hometown of Mashhad.
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Claims Iran Agreed During Negotiations on Almost Everything US Wanted
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