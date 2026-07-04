https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/us-gives-iran-week-off---trump--1124393935.html

US Gives Iran 'Week Off' - Trump

US Gives Iran 'Week Off' - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump claims that Washington gave Iran a "week off" for the funeral of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei.

2026-07-04T07:43+0000

2026-07-04T07:43+0000

2026-07-04T07:43+0000

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"We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said. The farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Khamenei began on July 3 - with a separate event for foreign guests, political and public figures. The main part of the funeral will take place from July 4 to 9 in several cities across Iran. It will conclude with the ayatollah's burial in his hometown of Mashhad.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/trump-claims-iran-agreed-during-negotiations-on-almost-everything-us-wanted-1124388391.html

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