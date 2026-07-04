https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/us-gives-iran-week-off---trump--1124393935.html
US Gives Iran 'Week Off' - Trump
US Gives Iran 'Week Off' - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claims that Washington gave Iran a "week off" for the funeral of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei.
2026-07-04T07:43+0000
2026-07-04T07:43+0000
2026-07-04T07:43+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
iran
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/08/1123959855_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_43193d8201b5ceda7f306cad420b2757.jpg
"We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said. The farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Khamenei began on July 3 - with a separate event for foreign guests, political and public figures. The main part of the funeral will take place from July 4 to 9 in several cities across Iran. It will conclude with the ayatollah's burial in his hometown of Mashhad.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/trump-claims-iran-agreed-during-negotiations-on-almost-everything-us-wanted-1124388391.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/08/1123959855_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2925fe8e99e261f920d66200e6b99a69.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, iran, donald trump
US Gives Iran 'Week Off' - Trump
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump claims that Washington gave Iran a "week off" for the funeral of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei.
"We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said.
The farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Khamenei began on July 3 - with a separate event for foreign guests, political and public figures. The main part of the funeral will take place from July 4 to 9 in several cities across Iran. It will conclude with the ayatollah's burial in his hometown of Mashhad.