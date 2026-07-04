https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/western-media-downplay-konstantinovka-liberation-by-russian-forces-1124394669.html
Western Media Downplay Konstantinovka Liberation by Russian Forces
Western Media Downplay Konstantinovka Liberation by Russian Forces
Sputnik International
Western media have sought to downplay the liberation by Russian forces of the flashpoint city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
2026-07-04T11:05+0000
2026-07-04T11:05+0000
2026-07-04T11:32+0000
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On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberated Konstantinovka. Putin called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. The Reuters news agency was the first to write about Gerasimov's report to President Putin. The Associated Press did not publish the story about the liberation of Konstantinovka as a separate article, including it instead in an article about the Russian president's reaction to Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets in Russia. Both agencies did not directly confirm or deny Moscow's announcements, citing lack of confirmation from Ukraine. The New York Times did not mention Konstantinovka at all in its latest article, saying only that the Russian president had received detailed reports from his military commanders, including Gerasimov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html
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Western Media Downplay Konstantinovka Liberation by Russian Forces
11:05 GMT 04.07.2026 (Updated: 11:32 GMT 04.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western media have sought to downplay the liberation by Russian forces of the flashpoint city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberated Konstantinovka. Putin called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.
The Reuters news agency was the first to write about Gerasimov's report to President Putin. The Associated Press did not publish the story about the liberation of Konstantinovka as a separate article, including it instead in an article about the Russian president's reaction to Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets in Russia. Both agencies did not directly confirm or deny Moscow's announcements, citing lack of confirmation from Ukraine.
The New York Times did not mention Konstantinovka at all in its latest article, saying only that the Russian president had received detailed reports from his military commanders, including Gerasimov.