https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/europe-today-hardly-capable-of-offering-constructive-ideas-for-ukraine-settlement---diplomat-1124398553.html
Europe Today Hardly Capable of Offering Constructive Ideas for Ukraine Settlement - Diplomat
Europe Today Hardly Capable of Offering Constructive Ideas for Ukraine Settlement - Diplomat
Sputnik International
Europe is hardly capable of offering constructive ideas for a Ukrainian settlement today, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told RIA Novosti.
2026-07-05T07:31+0000
2026-07-05T07:31+0000
2026-07-05T07:31+0000
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"Regarding the recent increased frequency of statements by European leaders about the need to 'talk' with Russia, primarily for the purpose of resolving the Ukrainian crisis, they continue to be accompanied by calls to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on our country. Such distorted logic is a sure sign that Europe is hardly capable of offering any constructive ideas today," he told the agency. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had no illusions regarding the EU's realistic plans to participate in a settlement in Ukraine. Russia's top diplomat also previously said that Vladimir Zelensky was putting forward boorish and unrealistic conditions to Moscow and his European supervisors regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
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Europe Today Hardly Capable of Offering Constructive Ideas for Ukraine Settlement - Diplomat
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Europe is hardly capable of offering constructive ideas for a Ukrainian settlement today, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told RIA Novosti.
"Regarding the recent increased frequency of statements by European leaders about the need to 'talk' with Russia, primarily for the purpose of resolving the Ukrainian crisis, they continue to be accompanied by calls to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on our country. Such distorted logic is a sure sign that Europe is hardly capable of offering any constructive ideas today," he told the agency.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had no illusions regarding the EU's realistic plans to participate in a settlement in Ukraine. Russia's top diplomat also previously said that Vladimir Zelensky was putting forward boorish and unrealistic conditions to Moscow and his European supervisors regarding the conflict in Ukraine.