https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/nato-proved-completely-ineffective-on-battlefield--iranian-analyst-on-konstantinovka-liberation-1124401324.html
'NATO Proved Completely Ineffective on Battlefield' — Iranian Analyst on Konstantinovka Liberation
'NATO Proved Completely Ineffective on Battlefield' — Iranian Analyst on Konstantinovka Liberation
Sputnik International
The liberated city of Konstantinovka had been turned by the Ukrainian regime into one of NATO's key fortified areas in the Donetsk region, Iranian international affairs analyst Ruholla Moddaber tells Sputnik.
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During the operation, Russian forces eliminated more than 14,000 Ukrainian troops and destroyed over 30 tanks, paving the way for what Moddaber described as the complete liberation of Donbass and Russia's final victory.Russian forces will continue to advance in the Kharkov and Sumy regions, and the more Ukraine and NATO resort to attacks on Russian territory and civilians, the faster Russia will reclaim its historic lands, he concludes.
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'NATO Proved Completely Ineffective on Battlefield' — Iranian Analyst on Konstantinovka Liberation
Sputnik International
'NATO Proved Completely Ineffective on Battlefield' — Iranian Analyst on Konstantinovka Liberation
2026-07-05T12:53+0000
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'NATO Proved Completely Ineffective on Battlefield' — Iranian Analyst on Konstantinovka Liberation
12:53 GMT 05.07.2026 (Updated: 12:55 GMT 05.07.2026)
The liberated city of Konstantinovka had been turned by the Ukrainian regime into one of NATO's key fortified areas in the Donetsk region, Iranian international affairs analyst Ruholla Moddaber tells Sputnik.
"More than 150 kilometers of defensive fortifications, around 15,000 troops, several armored, artillery, and missile units, as well as multi-layered defensive positions, had been deployed there with NATO's direct assistance," he says.
During the operation, Russian forces eliminated more than 14,000 Ukrainian troops and destroyed over 30 tanks, paving the way for what Moddaber described as the complete liberation of Donbass and Russia's final victory.
"Most importantly, the liberation of Konstantinovka demonstrated the complete ineffectiveness of Ukraine's and NATO's attacks on Russian territory and its energy infrastructure. They failed to undermine Russia's energy stability, while NATO proved completely ineffective on the battlefield, suffered a total defeat, and has clearly shown that it is not prepared for a direct military confrontation with Russia," Moddaber says.
Russian forces will continue to advance in the Kharkov and Sumy regions, and the more Ukraine and NATO resort to attacks on Russian territory and civilians, the faster Russia will reclaim its historic lands, he concludes.