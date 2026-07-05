https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/nato-proved-completely-ineffective-on-battlefield--iranian-analyst-on-konstantinovka-liberation-1124401324.html

'NATO Proved Completely Ineffective on Battlefield' — Iranian Analyst on Konstantinovka Liberation

'NATO Proved Completely Ineffective on Battlefield' — Iranian Analyst on Konstantinovka Liberation

Sputnik International

The liberated city of Konstantinovka had been turned by the Ukrainian regime into one of NATO's key fortified areas in the Donetsk region, Iranian international affairs analyst Ruholla Moddaber tells Sputnik.

2026-07-05T12:53+0000

2026-07-05T12:53+0000

2026-07-05T12:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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During the operation, Russian forces eliminated more than 14,000 Ukrainian troops and destroyed over 30 tanks, paving the way for what Moddaber described as the complete liberation of Donbass and Russia's final victory.Russian forces will continue to advance in the Kharkov and Sumy regions, and the more Ukraine and NATO resort to attacks on Russian territory and civilians, the faster Russia will reclaim its historic lands, he concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html

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'NATO Proved Completely Ineffective on Battlefield' — Iranian Analyst on Konstantinovka Liberation Sputnik International 'NATO Proved Completely Ineffective on Battlefield' — Iranian Analyst on Konstantinovka Liberation 2026-07-05T12:53+0000 true PT0M16S

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