https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/rosatoms-actions-at-bushehr-npp-during-israeli-us-strikes-reasonable---iaea-chief-1124398415.html

Rosatom's Actions at Bushehr NPP During Israeli-US Strikes Reasonable - IAEA Chief

Rosatom's Actions at Bushehr NPP During Israeli-US Strikes Reasonable - IAEA Chief

Sputnik International

Rosatom's actions at the Bushehr nuclear power plant during the Israeli and US strikes on Iran were reasonable and appropriate, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

2026-07-05T07:28+0000

2026-07-05T07:28+0000

2026-07-05T07:28+0000

world

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

russia

rosatom

iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

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"We talked to Russia about this and to the government and to Rosatom. And we have indications that they are gradually going back. I think the policy of Rosatom has been quite reasonable in the sense that at the moment where the attacks were peaking, you don't want to expose civilian personnel or harms them in any way," he said, commenting on the situation around the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Therefore, he said, the IAEA was under the impression that those involved in the construction of Unit 2 were withdrawn first. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev previously said that the state corporation had prepared a plan for the return of its experts to the Bushehr NPP construction site as soon as the situation allowed to do so. Currently, Iran has only one nuclear power plant in operation, in Bushehr. Unit 1 of the nuclear power plant, completed with Russian participation, was connected to the Iranian national grid in September 2011. Construction of the second phase of the plant, which is planned to include two power units, was underway. However, Likhachev said that work at the construction site for the new units in Iran had now been suspended due to the military conflict that began in late February.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/situation-at-bushehr-npp-in-iran-generally-calm---rosatom-ceo-1124096082.html

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international atomic energy agency (iaea), russia, rosatom, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant