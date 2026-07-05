Russia-China Naval Drills Begin Near Qingdao
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming/XinhuaIn this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming/Xinhua
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A detachment of Russia’s Pacific Fleet has arrived at the naval base in Qingdao, China, for the joint Russia-China exercise Maritime Interaction-2026, the Pacific Fleet press service said.
The drills will take place in the Yellow Sea from July 6 to 13.
Russian and Chinese naval forces, supported by maritime aviation, will practice:
Russian and Chinese naval forces, supported by maritime aviation, will practice:
Joint rescue operations
Anti-submarine missions
Air defense
Joint artillery firing
The Russian side is represented by the guards cruiser Varyag, the corvette Rezky, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa and the rescue vessel Igor Belousov.
China’s Navy will deploy the destroyers Anshan and Kaifeng, the frigate Wuhu, a Yuan-class diesel-electric submarine, the supply ship Kekexilihu and the rescue vessel Yanchenghu.
Xinhua reported that after the exercise, part of the Russian and Chinese forces will conduct a joint maritime patrol in relevant Pacific waters.
According to China’s Ministry of National Defense, the drills are part of the annual cooperation plan between the two militaries and are aimed at jointly responding to security challenges and maintaining regional peace and stability.
Russia and China continue strengthening practical naval cooperation — from the Yellow Sea to the Pacific.