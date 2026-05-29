https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/cambodia-china-agree-to-expand-golden-dragon-military-drills---reports-1124208391.html

Cambodia, China Agree to Expand Golden Dragon Military Drills - Reports

Cambodia, China Agree to Expand Golden Dragon Military Drills - Reports

Sputnik International

Cambodia and China have agreed to expand their joint Golden Dragon 2026 military exercises by incorporating modern equipment and involving multiple branches of the armed forces, the Khmer Times newspaper reported.

2026-05-29T09:21+0000

2026-05-29T09:21+0000

2026-05-29T09:21+0000

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The preparations for the annual exercises were discussed by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Eth Sarath and a Chinese military delegation led by Senior Captain Ji Xiang. The two sides will continue to coordinate scenarios, timing, venues, participants, and the list of modern equipment to be used in the maneuvers, he added. Chinese military leadership attaches great importance to the exercises and supports their further expansion, Ji Xiang said. Eth Sarath said that the exercises are aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Cambodian army and do not pose a threat to any country. "We must show the exercises between our two militaries are strong, equipped with new and modern equipment, and suited to the current regional and global situation," the general said. In recent years, the exercises have expanded beyond land operations to include coastal waters and the airspace of Preah Sihanouk province, including the area of the Ream naval base, which was upgraded with Chinese support, the newspaper reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/golden-dragon-awakes-china-and-cambodia-start-joint-drills-1118515109.html

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cambodia, china, royal cambodian armed forces, drills, military drills, joint drills